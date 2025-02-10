Chargers can thank Aaron Rodgers for being in Davante Adams sweepstakes
The Los Angeles Chargers have oddly hovered near Aaron Rodgers drama at times this season.
By far the biggest example was Rodgers publicly trashing a Chargers fan favorite earlier this season.
But the next time could be gigantic by comparison—a Rodgers exit from the New York Jets could mean Davante Adams ends up catching passes from Justin Herbert next season.
The idea first gained traction over Super Bowl weekend when a report said that Adams considers West Coast teams – including the Chargers – as a landing spot if he’s traded or cut.
RELATED: Metcalf, Adams and Kupp: Chargers are a top destination once again
Sunday, while reporting that Rodgers is indeed on his way out the door in New York, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport doubled-down on the Adams buzz: “Davante Adams left his 2025 contract unchanged and his $38.3M cap number is untenable. He’d have to agree to a new deal to stay. And with Aaron Rodgers moving on, Adams likely will, as well.”
Rodgers is out in New York for a multitude of reasons between his play and money, to name a few. Adams is even there in the first place because of Rodgers, too.
From a Chargers perspective, they’re probably never in this conversation at all despite Adams’ desire to be on the West Coast if he were still on the Las Vegas Raiders – division rivals aren’t prone to helping each other out.
The Chargers have to want Adams, of course. He’s 32 years old, yet still just posted 1,000-plus yards for the fifth straight season. They need a running mate for breakout rookie Ladd McConkey (and then some) as it is, so Adams could be a low-cost buy if he ends up cut.
Still, the Chargers will have more options than just Adams, but there’s something to be said for a star player who wants to consider the area and team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers should add 49ers’ Deebo Samuel to offseason big board
Myles Garrett breaks silence: Is a team like the Chargers what he wants?
NFL analyst stresses 'Return of the Mack' for improving Chargers
Does Jets star Davante Adams prefer to join the Chargers?
Los Angeles Chargers already listed as top destination for 49ers star
RELATED: Bombshell report says Chargers could be option for All-Pro superstar