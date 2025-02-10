2026 Super Bowl odds: Jim Harbaugh has Chargers flying high already
Jim Harbaugh has the Los Angeles Chargers looking like a threat in the opening 2026 Super Bowl odds.
Most places one can find Super Bowl odds paint the Chargers as a top 10 or so threat to win the Lombardi Trophy next year.
At ESPN Bet, for example, the Chargers slot exactly 10th at a 30-1 line, tied with a team like the Los Angeles Rams and just behind other fast risers such as the Washington Commanders. At BetMGM Sportsbook, the Chargers sit 11th at +2400, just behind those Rams, yet ahead of the Houston Texans. Then there’s FanDuel Sportsbook, where a +2700 line has the Chargers 11th. DraftKings Sportsbook also has the Chargers 11th at +2800.
RELATED: Metcalf, Adams and Kupp: Chargers are a top destination once again
The kind slottings aren’t just a result of the Chargers earning a playoff berth last season. That helps, of course. But it also speaks to the confidence outsiders have in Harbaugh’s ability to turn programs around and get them to contention.
Last year, Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz made sacrificial cuts to the offense while balancing the cap books. They hit on major high-value free-agent signings such as Poona Ford while crafting a top-five defense and also managed to nail the draft, from Joe Alt in the first round to trading up for No. 1 wideout Ladd McConkey.
Now armed with massive cap space, assets and a roster with playoff experience, another year of roster turnover to Harbaugh’s liking seems to put the Chargers in a great spot. The odds reflect it.
