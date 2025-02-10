Los Angeles Chargers save star free agent from ‘penny-pinching' team in projections
The predictions around the Los Angeles Chargers all do one thing right now—beef up the offense around star quarterback Justin Herbert for Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh experience.
Some get more creative than others. One, for example, projects the Chargers trade Joey Bosa for a superstar wideout. Another just lists the Chargers as a favorite for a 49ers star, while a report has said a former All-Pro has Harbaugh’s team near the top of his list of preferred destinations.
One name who hasn’t come up as often? Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins, for various reasons.
That’s starting to change though, with USA Today’s Nick Brinkerhoff predicting Higgins signs with the Chargers:
“Higgins returning to Cincinnati feels like a long shot given the team's history of penny-pinching. Jim Harbaugh invested in the offensive line last offseason in addition redefining the team in his vision of having a solid running game and defense. Ladd McConkey wasn't enough when it mattered most. Higgins fits as a great running mate to elevate the offense in L.A. moving forward.”
Those Bengals certainly have a reputation when it comes to paying players and have some serious cap hurdles to jump after Joe Burrow’s mega-extension and Ja’Marr Chase needing one of his own.
What’s interesting is whether the Chargers will want Higgins. He’s bound to get at or more than $30 million average annually if a bidding war starts, but he has a history of soft-tissue injuries and has played in just 12 games in each of the past two seasons.
After doing so well to find Ladd McConkey after trading up in the draft, plus the other huge names apparently interested in the Chargers, they might just look away from Higgins.
