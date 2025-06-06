Why did Chargers do the contract extension with Bud Dupree?
The Los Angeles Chargers turned some heads this week with the sudden contract extension with edge rusher Bud Dupree.
While the Chargers gave Dupree a mere small extension, the timing of it left some fans a little perplexed. That it followed the offseason’s trend of smaller-than-expected moves compared to expectations that came with massive cap space didn’t help.
So why did the Chargers do it?
RELATED: Chargers' underrated free-agent signings already impressing in OTAs
As it turns out, guesses about veteran presence and rotational production were correct, as explained by Eric Smith of the Chargers’ official website: "He helped mentor Tuli Tuipulotu, who posted a career-best 8.5 sacks in 2024. And Dupree will be called on to help guide fourth-round pick Kyle Kennard in his rookie season, too."
While it might sound odd when talking about a 32-year-old defender, call the Dupree extension a little future-proofing by the Chargers.
RELATED: Chargers starter admits unknown injury held him back last season
After all, the team was recently unsure of whether Khalil Mack would continue his NFL career at all in 2025. They’ve got Tuli Tuipulotu waiting to take on a bigger role, but also need some long-term guidance for fourth-rounder Kyle Kennard.
With Dupree locked down for another season, that eases one concern for after this upcoming season when it comes to long-term roster building, as finding more younger edge rushers to take on big roles will be one of the biggest needs the Chargers must tackle.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers have a major Khalil Mack problem no one is talking about
Chargers' random contract extension decision left fans perplexed and underwhelmed
Latest Terry McLaurin development should have Chargers calling Commanders about trade
Chargers coach explains why Tre Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith are off to slow starts
You won't believe which Chargers player is generating significant buzz