Chargers' random contract extension decision left fans perplexed and underwhelmed
The Los Angeles Chargers made a little news around OTAs this week by announcing an extension for edge defender Bud Dupree.
Those Chargers decided to lock in the veteran for an additional season with a contract worth up to $6 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Dupree had originally been heading into 2025 on the final year of his deal at the age of 32.
Overall, it’s not shocking to see a team with ample cap space like the Chargers lock in a veteran they really like as a rotational pass-rusher and leader in the locker room. That’s especially the case with Khalil Mack’s future uncertain beyond 2025 and Joey Bosa now a member of the Buffalo Bills (and battling an injury again already).
Dupree played 18 games for the Chargers last year and recorded six sacks. He’ll be a staple of the pass-rushing rotation again in 2025 as the coaches bring along the developing Tuli Tuipulotu.
Despite the mild nature of the news, many Chargers fans weren’t happy, as Dupree joined offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman as another odd-feeling veteran re-signing during an offseason where expectations for major moves and improvements were the norm.
Some reactions:
