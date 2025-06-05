You won't believe which Chargers player is generating significant buzz
The Los Angeles Chargers haven't exactly made a ton of noise this offseason, as they opted not to pursue any big-name players in spite of boasting massive cap room.
It was a bit a bit of a peculiar move on the Chargers' part, as they won 11 games last season, and you would think they would have made a concerted effort to put themselves over the top.
Nevertheless, Los Angeles made some moves here and there in an attempt to bolster the roster, and that included a reunion with wide receiver Mike Williams.
Williams has barely produced the last couple of seasons thanks to a torn ACL he suffered early on in the 2023 campaign, his final year of his first stint in LA. However, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports actually thinks that the veteran could be a major impact player for the Bolts in 2025.
In a piece where Benjamin listed off seven players who could turn some heads in minicamp, he surprisingly named Williams, who logged just 21 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown in 18 games between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers last season.
"Familiarity is key here. Williams endured an ugly 2024 season away from Los Angeles, bouncing between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers after the Chargers said farewell in a cost-cutting move," Benjamin wrote. "Yet his return to the Bolts could do wonders for the rest of his career. Now paired with the savvy and fresh-legged Ladd McConkey, Williams should be freed up to stretch the field as a secondary outlet for Justin Herbert. And there's no better time to go deep on cover men than in the spring, where the contact is minimal and the grass is green for sprinting."
Herbert and Williams certainly formed quite a connection together during Williams' first go-around with the Chargers, particularly in 2021 when he hauled in 76 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.
Since then, however, Williams' production has plummeted, and at 30 years old with a significant injury in his rearview mirrow, you do have to wonder how much he has left in the tank.
If Williams can produce like he did a few years ago, it would obviously represent a major boon to Los Angeles' offense.
