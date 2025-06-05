Latest Terry McLaurin development should have Chargers calling Commanders about trade
There appears to be trouble between the Washington Commanders and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and the Los Angeles Chargers should be putting in a phone call as a result.
According to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, McLaurin is seeking a new contract but is not happy with the way things have gone in terms of the lack of progress.
Schultz adds that McLaurin abruptly left voluntary workouts and there is doubt about him attending mandatory minicamp without getting a new contract.
"Sources: All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin has made it clear to the team that he’s frustrated with the lack of progress on a long-term deal," he reported. "As I previously reported, McLaurin unexpectedly left voluntary workouts after initially attending, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll report for mandatory minicamp.
"McLaurin is entering the final year of his contract. Talks have been minimal," Schultz added.
If things don't change quickly, McLaurin could demand a trade, and it's possible the Commanders would oblige if the wide receiver doesn't budge and decides to hold out.
While the Chargers have made some key additions to help out Ladd McConkey and Justin Herbert, their situation at wide receiver remains shaky.
Mike Williams looked very much over the hill in 2024, Tre Harris is unproven, and Quentin Johnston is unreliable, at best.
McLaurin is the definition of proven. He has five-straight 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, which is made more impressive by the fact that he's had terrible quarterback play before Jayden Daniels arrived in 2024.
A trade for McLaurin will likely be centered around a Day 2 pick, and the Commanders could look to get back a wide receiver in return.
The Chargers are in good position to meet those demands, as they could offer Johnston up in the trade to get it done. Further, giving McLaurin the new contract he's seeking wouldn't be an issue, either, thanks to Los Angeles' positive financial situation.
While we firmly believe the Commanders will get something done with their WR1, never say never in the NFL. And, if McLaurin is indeed available, the Chargers should do whatever it takes to acquire him.
