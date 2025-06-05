Chargers have a major Khalil Mack problem no one is talking about
The Los Angeles Chargers re-signed edge rusher Khalil Mack to a one-year deal back in March, which certainly pleased the fan base and seemed like necessary move coupled with the release of long-time star Joey Bosa.
Mack has been a steady force in the Chargers' pass rush for the past three seasons and has been a consummate leader and professional on the defensive side of the ball, so re-upping with him on a one-year contract seemed like a no-brainer.
The problem is that many seem to be ignoring a very obvious concern when it comes to the nine-time Pro Bowler: he managed just six sacks last season.
Yes, Mack still graded out very well on Pro Football Focus and all that, but production is production, and there is absolutely reason to be worried about a 34-year-old showing a rather massive dip in sacks from the year prior when he racked up 17.
Sure, 2023 may have been a bit of an outlier, as he hadn't logged double-digit sacks since 2018 prior to that, but six represents his lowest total since his rookie campaign, not including the 2021 season when he recorded six sacks in seven games with the Chicago Bears.
Mack could very well be on a sharp decline here, and while that doesn't mean he can't remain a critical part of Los Angeles' defense, it does indicate that he may not be able to carry the pass rush anymore. That makes the Chargers' decision to not sign another veteran edge rusher all the more glaring.
Los Angeles did select Kyle Kennard in the fourth round of the NFL draft, so perhaps he can turn into something right off the bat, but relying heavily on a Day 3 pick is never advisable.
The Bolts better hope that Tuli Tuipulotu has a breakout season (which may very well happen), because there is a chance that the Mack we know from years past may very well be gone.
