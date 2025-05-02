Where Chiefs Rank Among AFC Draft Classes
The Kansas City Chiefs draft class was filled with studs up and down the board. From Josh Simmons being the franchise's first selection to Brashard Smith being the last, all seven new players should find success sooner rather than later when breaking into the National Football League.
The franchise addressed needs on both offensive and defensive lines, while adding extra depth to the wide receiving and cornerback rooms. After the way their season concluded, the Chiefs had to ace this draft if they wanted to keep their momentum going into the new campaign.
Alongside several free agent signings, the Chiefs will surely look a tad different next season as a whole, but that is for the best. Finishing with a 15-2 record is no feat to shrug at, but with the way their campaign ended, revenge is going to be on their minds.
Looking to top the AFC once again, the Chiefs' draft class surely aids them in doing so. However, according to Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame's ranking of how impactful the entire AFC conference, the Chiefs don't sit at the top of the list, but do crack the Top 5.
Grade: B+
"The Chiefs always draft toward the back of each round, and yet they find talent and value. Simmons is a risky play as a 320-pounder coming off a torn patella tendon, but he has Pro Bowl-level talent. After him, both Royals and Smith add explosiveness to an offense in dire need of it, while Norman-Lott could start immediately next to Chris Jones. Gillotte was also a good value in the third round and could become a rotational edge rusher as a rookie," Verderame wrote.
With the likes of Ashton Gillotte learning from George Karlaftis, Jalen Royals picking the brains of Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice, and Jeffrey Bassa learning the ropes from Nick Bolton, the Chiefs draft class deserves to be in the Top 5 of Verderame's rankings, especially with the upside they possess.
Given that the new rookies have a chance to get acclimated to the pros through rookie mini camp, the future of the dynasty looks to be in good hands going into 2025.
