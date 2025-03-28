2025 NFL Draft: Mock Has Chiefs Take Shot on Stud OL
If the Kansas City Chiefs want to continue their dynasty, they must address their biggest weakness through the upcoming NFL draft. That might be difficult as with the 31st pick, it may be hard to predict who will be left, but even if they reach on a prospect, I think it'll be a worthy investment.
Despite their lack of urgency in the regular season, this team made the Super Bowl for a reason. They are a talented group of players, and they can afford to run it back with the players they've signed and retained in free agency.
Even with signing Jaylon Moore out of free agency and keeping Trey Smith on the team via the franchise tag, they cannot afford to run it back another year with their current offensive lineman group. Patrick Mahomes is a quarterback who can overcome a lot of adversity, but his greatness is significantly stunted when the front office isn't willing to use assets to protect him.
The team would greatly benefit from using their pick to draft a ballhawk to make up for the departure of Justin Reid. However, nothing would be smarter for them than taking a prospect with a high ceiling capable of changing their offensive lineman core for many years.
Charles Davis is an NFL Media analyst and recently published the second iteration of his mock draft. This time around, he leans towards another offensive lineman prospect for the Chiefs as he predicts they'll draft Josh Simmons.
"This pick almost feels too on the nose, but with the way Philadelphia attacked Kansas City’s O-line in the Super Bowl, scooping up Simmons in this scenario seems mandatory, even though the Ohio State/San Diego State product is coming off injury and the team already signed OT Jaylon Moore.
Bottom line: K.C. must do everything it can to protect Patrick Mahomes. Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr. could also be in play for the Chiefs here", said Davis.
Simmons has been linked to the Chiefs many times, and it's a perfect way for them to take a swing on a star offensive lineman prospect who has high potential while at the same time being low in risk as, no matter what, offensive line play would benefit them greatly.
