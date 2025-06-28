What's the Biggest Red Flag for the Kansas City Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs roster as a whole is one of the more complete rosters in the National Football League. Regardless of the Super Bowl LIX loss, the Chiefs still possessed the best roster in the AFC, claiming their third straight AFC Championship.
With the 2024 campaign behind Kansas City, the franchise knows it needs to put its money where its mouth is. The Chiefs need to get back to the playoffs to prove doubters wrong about their end-of-dynasty claims.
The best way for Kansas City to prove its doubters wrong is by doing what it's become known for: winning. The Chiefs needed to address several areas this offseason following the Super Bowl loss, because running 2024 back in 2025 wasn't going to be good enough.
The Chiefs' biggest red flag last season, and currently, is their offensive line. The franchise muscled out a 15-2 record in the regular season, but once the playoffs began, the offensive line woes shone through like never before.
Losing Joe Thuney this offseason raised some eyebrows on how well the Chiefs' offensive line would do in 2025, but thankfully, reinforcements were added. The likes of Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore, among others, are the moves the franchise had to make to turn this red flag into a green one.
According to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, he, too, believes that the Chiefs' biggest woe ahead of the season is the offensive line, primarily if it can hold up.
"The Chiefs may or may not have a title-caliber line. That was clear as day in Super Bowl LIX, when the Philadelphia Eagles tore them to pieces, rendering Patrick Mahomes a nonfactor," Benjamin wrote. "Now All-Pro interior man Joe Thuney is gone, and two new faces occupy the present and/or future of left tackle, with rookie Josh Simmons and former San Francisco 49ers prospect Jaylon Moore tasked with protecting Mahomes' blind side."
If the offensive line can hold its own, the Chiefs will be a difficult team to dethrone in the AFC. Not only are they getting reinforcements back on the receiving side of the ball, but head coach Andy Reid is still in Kansas City. So long as Coach Reid, Mahomes, and Coach Spagnuolo have their hands on the product, the Chiefs' red flags will be minimal.
