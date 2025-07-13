Can the Chiefs Reestablish Their Dominance This Season?
The Kansas City Chiefs need a bounce-back year in 2025. Even though the team made the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year in 2024 (after winning back-to-back), a disappointing 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles surely stung every Chiefs' player and coach who was on that sideline.
Heading into this season, the Chiefs need to reestablish their dominance as the kings of the NFL. Sports Illustrated writer Gilberto Manzano dove deep into the things that need to go right for Kansas City in order for them to get back to the top.
"The aura of the Chiefs took a hit with the embarrassing loss to the Eagles," Manzano said.
"There’s new hope for the other AFC contenders, including Josh Allen’s Bills and Lamar Jackson’s Ravens, that this could be their year to advance to the Super Bowl. The Chargers and Broncos reloaded in the offseason, too, in hopes of ending the Chiefs’ nine-year reign as AFC West champions."
Not only did the Chiefs retain their experienced veterans, such as tight end Travis Kelce, but they did everything they could to bring in a young group around their vets to provide support and learn from the greats.
"While many harped on the Chiefs’ aging core group, the team made drastic changes to improve the roster and provide help for Kelce, who will turn 36 in October, and Jones, who recently turned 31," continued Manzano. "They also re-signed key players such as offensive guard Trey Smith (on the franchise tag), linebacker Nick Bolton and wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown."
In addition to new players, there are plenty of guys that are coming back from injury in 2025, and there are many former rookies like wide receiver Xavier Worthy who are certainly looking to take a big sophomore leap.
"The offense should be better with a healthy Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy having a year of experience under his belt," Manzano said. More importantly, Mahomes remains in his prime, and Reid usually finds a way to tweak his offensive scheme for the better."
"The Chiefs should contend for another Super Bowl, but they’ll have something to prove after a down 2024 season."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Chiefs' offense when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.