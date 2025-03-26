NFL Draft: Which Prospects Have Visited the Chiefs So Far?
The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason has been interesting.
First, before free agency, they did not know which players were coming back and which players were staying. But now that free agency has mostly passed through, the Chiefs have a better idea of what they still need and what type of players they are looking for.
The Chiefs lost a lot of key players and general manager Brett Veach did a good job of signing players that can fill those spots that were left vacant by players from last year's team. The Chiefs still need to find more players in key areas on both sides of the ball.
The Chiefs will look at the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft as one place they can get talented players in key areas on their team. The Chiefs have done a good job in recent drafts of finding the right talent in all the rounds they have picks at. The Chiefs will look to do the same next month.
But before the Chiefs get to the draft the team will meet with many prospects to get a better idea if they are a good fit for the Chiefs.
CBS Sports writer Shanna McCarriston gave the list of prospects that have scheduled pre-draft visits with the Chiefs so far.
OT Anthony Belton (N.C. State)
OL Mose Vavao (Fresno State)
OL Esa Pole (Washington State)
OL Bryce Cabeldue (Kansas)
OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan (Oregon State)
OT Caleb Etienne (BYU)
OT Aireontae Ersery (Minnesota)
CB Melvin Smith Jr. (Southern Arkansas)
One obvious thing you see on this list is that the prospects that the Chiefs are bringing in are mostly offensive linemen. And it does make a lot of sense because after what they witnessed last season with quarterback Patrick Mahomes getting sacked the most he has been in his career.
The Chiefs clearly want to fix the offensive line this offseason. And after they got exposed in their Super Bowl LIX loss, the front offseason wants to make sure that does not happen again.
The Chiefs will be looking to draft the best offensive linemen they can and make sure they fit with the scheme they have in place and can find success right away. The Chiefs Super Bowl window is open, but in the NFL, you just never know how long it is going to stay like that.
Remember to follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Also remember to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE