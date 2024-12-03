Chiefs Draft News: Three-Round 2025 Mock Adds to Trenches and Backfield
While the Kansas City Chiefs continue to advance on their journey to a potential three-peat of championships, it's never too early to take a look ahead to the offseason. With limited cash to spend and numerous spots needing to be addressed, the 2025 NFL Draft figures to be a big-time avenue for improvement and sustainability.
Who could make sense for the AFC's top team to add? That's exactly what Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus set out to decipher this week. In his three-round 2025 mock, Kansas City kicks things off by adding Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons into the fold with the 31st overall pick.
"The Chiefs boast the best interior blocking grade in the NFL, but their offensive tackles have struggled, ranking 30th in the league," Sikkema wrote. "Before a season-ending knee injury, Simmons was producing first-round caliber tape and could provide a much-needed boost to Kansas City’s offensive line. With Kingsley Suamataia looking raw and inconsistent in his appearances this season, the Chiefs would be wise to secure high-quality insurance at tackle to protect Patrick Mahomes and maintain their offensive dominance."
Simmons, a former four-star recruit in 2021, has years of starting experience at multiple schools. Kicking things off at San Diego State and later ending up with the Buckeyes, he also spent time on both sides of the offensive line. He got off to a blazing start to this season at Ohio State, posting a healthy 75.1 Pro Football Focus grade with excellent marks in pass protection (86.7) and on true pass sets (87.5). Pre-draft athletic testing could influence his future, as he's got great fluidity and range but is listed at 6-foot-5. Arm length will matter for clubs at the next level.
Since the last time Simmons was mocked to the Chiefs, however, he's suffered a season-ending knee injury. That, combined with both of the NFL club's current 'project' left tackles flopping at the highest level to this point, makes it somewhat difficult to envision another potential early-round pick being used there. If Simmons is somehow healthy enough to participate at the NFL Scouting Combine or a Pro Day, perhaps more context for his stock changes things. He's a high-ceiling prospect – even for someone who will soon turn 22 – but may not be a plug-and-play answer for a contender.
Here's how the rest of Sikkema's mock unfolded for the Chiefs:
- 2.63: Dylan Sampson (RB, Tennessee)
- 3.71: Dontay Corleone (iDL, Cincinnati)
- 3.95: Josaiah Stewart (EDGE, Michigan)
Sampson, a three-year player at Tennessee, currently leads the conference in attempts, rushing yards and touchdowns while getting the ball on a whopping 275 plays from scrimmage. As a tough runner with shiftiness and explosiveness, he profiles as a possible Day 2 pick. Corleone, who was treated for blood clots during the offseason, was mocked to Kansas City as a first-round pick back in October. In 11 games, he's set a new career-high mark with 3.5 sacks and has above-average production in run defense and down-to-down rush situations. Stewart is a product of Michigan and Coastal Carolina, amassing 8.5 sacks in his senior campaign. He brings a ton of juice and productivity to the table but is undersized.
Once the holiday season winds down, draft season may be right behind it as a background show for the Chiefs' main quest.