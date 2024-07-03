Early 2025 NFL Mock Draft Gives Andy Heck Yet Another Offensive Tackle
Is there a such thing as selecting too many offensive tackles in the NFL Draft? One major outlet's respected draft analyst believes there's no limit for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Last year, it was Wanya Morris via a small trade-up in the third round. This year, the reigning Super Bowl champs landed Kingsley Suamataia via another small maneuver on Day 2. One would think that gives offensive line coach Andy Heck enough to work with, but Matt Miller of ESPN is opting for a different approach.
In Miller's recent projection of how the 2025 NFL Draft's first round will unfold, he has Kansas City snatching up NC State offensive tackle Anthony Belton at pick No. 31. Miller's logic is sound: Brett Veach has thrown bodies at the tackle spot, but there's room for improvement on both sides.
"Despite how well the Chiefs have put together and managed their roster, there's a lack of answers at offensive tackle," Miller wrote. "The Kingsley Suamataia pick in the second round likely solves one tackle spot, potentially replacing right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who struggled last season. Belton, a two-year starter at left tackle, allowed one sack last year and wows with his easy movement at 6-5 and 345 pounds. If the Chiefs like Suamataia on the right side (where most scouts pegged him pre-draft), then Belton could fit well at left tackle to give Patrick Mahomes more time in the pocket."
Despite the importance of good tackles, using another Chiefs premium pick for one isn't too sensible
At this stage, the Chiefs figure to stand pat with what they have and avoid going after another tackle. Even if one of Morris or Suamataia – or both – struggles in 2024, Veach and Co. could simply utilize the trade or free agent market to help shore things up. Next April's draft makes sense as a possible avenue if need be, but spending the first pick on a tackle seems highly unlikely.
There's also the question of whether Taylor would be replaced entering 2025. As things currently stand, guarantees in his contract have him set up for a staggering $29.45 million dead cap charge if cut before June 1, 2025. Such a move would save the Chiefs $4.725M against the cap, a measly figure in comparison. The real time to move on from Taylor (if desired) seems to be the 2026 offseason, when he'd incur less than $5M in dead money if cut while saving $20M.
Even then, Taylor was formidable in 2023-24 when casting his infamous penalty issues aside. For better or worse, Kansas City will roll with him on the right side again and then let the winner of the ongoing Morris-Suamataia battle hang on to the left tackle gig. Again, there are alternate realities where that plan doesn't work out, but a first-round replacement in 2025 is far down the list.
This has very little to do with Belton as a player. The Florida native started every 2023 game at left tackle and made third-team All-ACC for his performance. Dating back to 2022, he has experience protecting his quarterback's blind side. This past campaign, Pro Football Focus credited him with a 71.5 pass blocking grade and a healthy 65.9 composite offense grade. With over 1,500 snaps under his belt and more coming in 2024, he's a potential first-round pick for a reason. Belton will make a team happy some nine months from now.
Until given ample reason to think otherwise, though, it's hard to envision that club being the Chiefs.