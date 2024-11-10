KC Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Injuries and Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for Week 10?
The Kansas City Chiefs are at home once again this weekend, and an AFC West rivalry game is on the horizon for the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Coming to Kansas City are the Denver Broncos, who boast a 5-4 record but are coming off perhaps their worst performance of the season. Both teams undoubtedly know how important this outing is, although neither side is 100% healthy at this stage of the year. Injuries and attrition must be accounted for, as is the case every week.
With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Denver in Week 10's matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Denver Broncos
- OL C.J. Hanson
- OT Ethan Driskell
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- DE Cameron Thomas
The biggest absence for the Chiefs this weekend is Smith-Schuster, who was ruled out in advance of Sunday's contest. The veteran pass catcher continues to rehab a nagging hamstring injury and with him still not having returned to practice, sitting out of Week 10 was a predictable outcome. Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, who suffered a knee contusion on Monday night, was ruled questionable on Friday but will play against the Broncos.
Elsewhere, Kansas City had every else on the injury report participate fully in the final practice of the week. That includes defensive end Mike Danna, who is set to make his return to the lineup for the first time since Week 5. He's nursed a multitude of ailments this season so if he's presumably back to full strength, it should be a big-time boost for the Chiefs.
Elsewhere, there aren't any major surprises on Kansas City's inactives list. Players like Hanson, Driskell and Tuipulotu appear on it every week, and Edwards-Helaire has done the same since being activated to the roster from the non-football illness list. With Joshua Uche in the fold at defensive end and Danna back, Thomas is the odd man out on Sunday.
Denver Broncos inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- QB Zach Wilson (emergency third quarterback)
- CB Kris Abrams-Draine
- DB Keidron Smith
- T Frank Crum
- G Calvin Throckmorton
- TE Greg Dulcich
- DL Eyioma Uwazurike
Prior to Sunday's game, the Broncos ruled out linebacker Drew Sanders (Achilles) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (knee) with respective injuries. Center Luke Wattenberg was questionable with an ankle injury but after being a full participant in Thursday and Friday's practices, he's good to go for Week 10.