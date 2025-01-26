Chiefs vs. Bills Injuries and Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for AFC Championship?
For the second time since November, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will square off in a battle between the two best teams in the conference. On Sunday, bragging rights and a ticket to the Super Bowl are hanging in the balance.
At this late stage in the NFL calendar, injuries will certainly play a factor. One side enters the AFC championship game healthier than the other and in a game or slim margins, it very well could prove to be the difference. Neither club will make excuses, however, and instead will find ways to maximize the talent of those who are available in the biggest game of the season thus far.
With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Buffalo in Sunday's matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Buffalo Bills
- CB Keith Taylor
- DE Joshua Uche
- OL C.J. Hanson
- OT Wanya Morris
- OT Ethan Driskell
- WR Justyn Ross
- DE Malik Herring
Luckily for the Chiefs, they might be in a better place right now than they've been all season health-wise. The reigning champs carried just four players on the injury report throughout this week, and none of them had designations for game day. The real injury-related story pertains to wide receiver Mecole Hardman, whose 21-day practice window was allowed to expire on Wednesday. He's officially ineligible to return for the postseason.
An unrelated personnel decision to note: Joe Thuney is once again slated to start at left tackle for Kansas City this weekend. The All-Pro man did a formidable job at that spot for a couple of games late in the regular season but has fluctuated since then. Even with D.J. Humphries healthy and available, head coach Andy Reid made it clear this week that the rotation featuring Thuney and Mike Caliendo on the left side will stay the same.
As far as actual inactives are concerned, there aren't any surprises. With Humphries active, the Chiefs will opt for rookie Kingsley Suamataia instead of Wanya Morris for another weekend. Wideout Justyn Ross was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday, but the former Clemson star is inactive for the conference title game.
Buffalo Bills inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- QB Mike White (emergency third quarterback)
- CB Brandon Codrington
- DT Quinton Jefferson
- OL Ryan Van Demark
- DT DeWayne Carter
- S Taylor Rapp
- C/G Sedrick Van-Pran Granger
On the injury front, Buffalo's week started on uneven footing. Linebacker Matt Milano and various other players are nursing injuries, but the veteran stopper is available on Sunday. The same is true for fellow linebacker Baylon Spector, who has a calf ailment. Elsewhere, safety Taylor Rapp (hip) is a massive loss for the Bills – head coach Sean McDermott ruled him out on Friday.
The big question pertained to cornerback Christian Benford, who was limited in Wednesday and Thursday's practices with a concussion and then missed Friday due to personal reasons. He carried a questionable designation into the weekend but will suit up with his teammates as they try to advance to the Super Bowl.