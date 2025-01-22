Andy Reid Reveals Injured Reserve Plan for Mecole Hardman Ahead of AFC Title Game
With Sunday's AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills on the horizon, the Kansas City Chiefs are in a good spot in regards to health. The reigning Super Bowl champions have dealt with a multitude of injuries throughout the season but just in time for the playoffs, most of the roster was ready and available for the stretch run.
One player, however, was stuck somewhere in between. Since being designated to return from injured reserve list on January 1, wide receiver Mecole Hardman has attempted to work his way back for the playoffs to help bring Kansas City another championship. Unfortunately for the veteran pass catcher, it doesn't look like he'll be afforded that opportunity.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday morning, head coach Andy Reid was asked about Hardman's status. According to Reid, Hardman will stay on injured reserve, making him ineligible to play for the rest of the Chiefs' current playoff run. Hardman's 21-day practice window will expire with him staying in the same spot.
"Yeah, we'll probably put him back on IR there," Reid said.
This was a somewhat expected call after Reid preached a wait-and-see approach on Monday. Given the very finite window of time for Hardman to make progress this week, a return to the 53-man roster never seemed favorable.
"Yeah, we'll see how that goes here," Reid said earlier this week. "I haven't made any decisions on that yet. He's worked hard to try to get himself back and going, but we'll see how all of that works out."
Once Hardman went on injured reserve with a knee ailment prior to Week 14, the focus slowly shifted to players like Samaje Perine and Nikko Remigio on special teams. With a solidified return rotation for Dave Toub's special teams unit established and players like Marquise "Hollywood" Brown healthy on offense, Hardman would have tracked for a background role had he returned for Sunday's game or Super Bowl LIX.
With the door now shut on Hardman's season, he ends with 12 receptions for 90 yards and five rushes for 62 yards and a touchdown. The Super Bowl LVIII standout re-signed with the club on a one-year contract in June and played on a reduced workload during the regular season, logging 115 offensive snaps with another 73 on special teams. In addition to his production on offense, the former second-round pick returned 20 punts for 203 yards and five kickoffs for 132 yards.
Hardman will be a free agent in March.