Chiefs vs. Broncos Snap Counts: Cornerback, Defensive End Rotations Get Healthier
The Kansas City Chiefs survived another nail-biter on Sunday, defeating the Denver Broncos with a last-second blocked field goal to win the divisional showdown,16-14. With a pair of returning defenders and ever-present questions at wide receiver, the Chiefs' Week 10 snap counts illustrate a few interesting developments at KC's mid-season mark.
Cornerback gets healthier, rotation gets shorter
Still looking for answers after the loss of No. 2 cornerback Jaylen Watson, the Chiefs saw the return of cornerback Nazeeh Johnson on Sunday, who missed the team's previous game after suffering a concussion two weeks ago. In his return, Johnson played 90% of KC's defensive snaps (52 of 58) and retook his position as the Chiefs' No. 2 corner behind Trent McDuffie (who struggled in his own right against Denver). Cornerback Joshua Williams, who played 67% of the defensive snaps in Week 8 and 100% in Week 9, was relegated all the way back down to six defensive snaps (10%) against the Broncos. Undrafted rookie Christian Roland-Wallace took a similar dive, dropping to zero defensive snaps vs. Denver after playing 15, 31 and 22 in each of the previous three games, respectively.
Even with Williams and Roland-Wallace largely sidelined, the Chiefs didn't play another true cornerback on Sunday. Safety/nickel back Chamarri Conner played 47 snaps (81%) with a season-high 33 of those snaps coming in the slot, according to Pro Football Focus. As a versatile defensive back, Conner was KC's slot corner on Sunday while McDuffie and Johnson played on the boundaries.
Mike Danna returns, defensive end workload spreads out
In defensive end Mike Danna's first game back after missing the Chiefs' previous three games, Danna returned to a sizable workload, taking 34 snaps (59%), slightly less than his season averages. With George Karlaftis leading Chiefs ends with 44 snaps (76%), KC's other pass rushers didn't see much work against Denver. Second-year first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah took just 12 snaps (21%) after playing 34 or more snaps the previous three weeks, ranging from 56-64% of the workload in those games. Recently acquired former New England Patriot Joshua Uche was limited again with just 11 snaps (19%), giving him 20 total defensive snaps in his first two games as a Chief. Malik Herring rounded out the group with eight defensive snaps (14%).
Wide receiver reps stand out in difficult day for the offense
In a 16-point effort that included a pair of Patrick Mahomes misfires that turned would-be touchdowns into deflating incompletions, no Chiefs wide receivers boasted tremendous days. Running back Kareem Hunt and tight end Travis Kelce led the Chiefs in receptions and receiving yards (Hunt: seven for 65, Kelce: eight for 64 and a touchdown), though a better throw from Mahomes would have improved Xavier Worthy's one-for-11 stat line tremendously. Worthy was second in wide receiver snaps, recording 51 of 68 (75%) just behind Justin Watson's 52 (76%).
DeAndre Hopkins had the best day among wideouts (four catches for 56 yards) on the third-most wide receiver work (44 snaps, 65%) while Mecole Hardman (11 snaps, 16%) and Justyn Ross (seven snaps, 10%) rounded out the room.