Chiefs vs. Ravens Snap Counts: KC's Defensive Backfield Plan Comes Into Focus
While it certainly wasn't easy or stress-free, the Kansas City Chiefs held off the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night to begin the 2024 NFL season 1-0. Looking back on how the action unfolded, the Chiefs' snap counts provide several interesting updates regarding how Kansas City feels about key personnel groups and who the coaching staff appears to trust on the field.
No. 2 cornerback battle appears over (for now?)
After months of uncertainty about how the Chiefs would retool their cornerback rotation after trading away L'Jarius Sneed this offseason, there was a clear No. 2 on Thursday: 2022 seventh-round pick Jaylen Watson. While 2022 fourth-rounder Joshua Williams had a chance to earn the job while Watson recovered from an offseason surgery, Watson appears to be defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's first choice, as Watson played 77 of KC's 80 defensive snaps (96%) to Williams's 32 (40%). Clear-cut top corner Trent McDuffie played all 80, and no other true cornerback got reps on Thursday. The safeties, on the other hand...
Jaden Hicks gets the rookie treatment
Safeties Justin Reid and Bryan Cook both played every defensive snap against the Ravens, while second-year defensive back Chamarri Conner played 46 of 80 (57%). Most interestingly, rookie safety Jaden Hicks, who earned plenty of preseason hype ahead of the season, didn't see a single snap of defensive action.
Hicks shouldn't be criticized for not making a jump into the Week 1 rotation in his first game, but his snap count provides valuable insight as to where Spagnuolo and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt see the rookie as of now. He should certainly see opportunities as the season goes on, but against Baltimore, the coaching staff opted for known quantities in the secondary.
Xavier gets a Worthy workload
Second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice led Chiefs receivers with 42 out of 54 offensive snaps (78%), but rookie Xavier Worthy took the second-most snaps with 34 (63%). That's a great sign for the level of trust Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have in the first-year speedster.
Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco carry their positions
Travis Kelce certainly didn't see a light workload in the opener (48 snaps, 89%), and Isiah Pacheco (43 snaps, 80%) was on the field more than any offensive weapon other than Kelce.
Tight end No. 2 Noah Gray reportedly agreed to terms on a contract extension on Thursday afternoon before having a productive season-opener, catching three passes for 37 yards and two first downs. However, after playing 52% of KC's offensive snaps in each of the last two seasons, Gray played 54% against Baltimore. At least in Week 1, his role looked similar to what he's produced in years past.
Pacheco should be able to take a breather more easily as newly signed veteran Samaje Perine (eight snaps) and rookie Carson Steele (five snaps) become more comfortable in the offense.