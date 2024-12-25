Chiefs vs. Steelers Injury Update: Isiah Pacheco Rib Injury News, Timeline for Playoffs
The Kansas City Chiefs left Pittsburgh with a 29-10 win over the Steelers on Christmas Day, but an injury to running back Isiah Pacheco presents cause for concern.
After taking a hit in the fourth quarter, Pacheco was ruled questionable to return due to a rib injury and did not return to the game as KC wrapped up the victory.
After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Pacheco's injury was the only one of significance from KC's win, but it could impact Kansas City's high-energy runner as the playoffs approach.
"Really, as far as the injuries go, Pacheco would be the only one," Reid said. "He dinged his ribs there, so we'll see how bad they are. On the positive side of that, he played good football along with Kareem [Hunt] and [Samaje] Perine just keeps making plays for us."
Pacheco carried the ball six times for 18 yards before exiting the game, while Hunt took nine carries for 20 yards and a touchdown. Perine had the most total yards from scrimmage among KC's running backs, adding two catches for 20 yards to his two carries for nine.
Reid did not mention any of the Chiefs' other minor injuries, including cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (cramps) and defensive tackle Mike Pennel (hamstring), who were both ruled questionable before later returning to the game. Safety Justin Reid briefly exited and was cleared through the concussion protocol, according to the Netflix broadcast.
The best news of the day for Kansas City is the fact that none of their injured players — including sidelined star defensive lineman Chris Jones — will have any reason to rush back anytime soon. With the No. 1 seed in the AFC now officially secured with a week still to go, the team can rest their starters for their now-meaningless Week 18 matchup with the Denver Broncos.
With the first-round bye secured, the Chiefs' next meaningful game will come on January 18 or 19, giving the entire array of injured players plenty of time to rest up before the playoffs begin.