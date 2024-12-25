Chiefs vs. Steelers Injuries and Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for Week 17?
Following a Week 16 win over the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs had a quick turnaround and are being thrown right back into the fire on Wednesday.
Kansas City is hitting the road for Week 17, taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Christmas Day matchup. With neither team being at 100%, however, playoff implications become even more pressing on Wednesday afternoon. As the Chiefs look to capture the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed and the Steelers battle for a potential division crown, those who are available this week will have plenty to play for.
With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Pittsburgh in Week 17's matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- DB Chamarri Conner
- DE Joshua Uche
- OL C.J. Hanson
- OT D.J. Humphries
- OT Ethan Driskell
- DE Malik Herring
- DT Chris Jones
Without question, the biggest name on the inactives list this week for the Chiefs is star defensive tackle Chris Jones. The All-Pro pass rusher suffered a strained calf in last Saturday's win over Houston and with limited time to recover this week, he won't play on Christmas. Without Jones in the picture, Kansas City will be shorthanded on defense and will need supporting players like Tershawn Wharton, Charles Omenihu and others to step up and get pressure on Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson.
Elsewhere, it's no surprise that left tackle D.J. Humphries and safety Chamarri Conner are inactive after being ruled out on Tuesday morning. Humphries, who signed with Kansas City in November, has been nursing a hamstring injury and hasn't practiced since he left Week 14's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Conner also hasn't practiced after a Week 15 concussion. The Chiefs may look to veteran Joe Thuney and rookie Christian Roland-Wallace to replace the production lost here. In better news, right tackle Jawaan Taylor will play despite being questionable with a knee injury.
The rest of the inactives list contains minimal surprises. Players like Hanson and Driskell are frequent flyers there. Marlon Tuipulotu usually is as well but with Jones out, it makes sense for him to potentially make his season debut on Wednesday.
Pittsburgh Steelers inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- QB Justin Fields (emergency third quarterback)
- WR Ben Skowronek
- CB Joey Porter Jr.
- DE Preston Smith
- DE Dean Lowry
In advance of Week 17's game, Pittsburgh ruled wide receiver Ben Skowronek (hip) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (knee) out after they didn't practice this week. Elsewhere, backup quarterback Justin Fields was limited with an abdominal injury and is inactive as expected. The big news for the Steelers is wide receiver George Pickens, who missed three games in a row with a hamstring injury, is back in the fold.