Clark Hunt on Chiefs Winning Another Lamar Hunt Trophy, Heading Back to Super Bowl
It wasn't too long ago that the Kansas City Chiefs even sniffing the AFC championship game seemed like a pipe dream. Since the beginning of the Patrick Mahomes era as a full-time starter, however, it's all the team has known in even the worst of seasons.
This year is no different, as Kansas City secured another conference title with a 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Sunday marked the continuation of football's most improbable, yet also believable, run of success. With their win, the Chiefs ensured that the iconic Lamar Hunt Trophy will stay with his family as a trip to Super Bowl LIX is officially booked.
In the aftermath of the win, club chairman and CEO Clark Hunt reacted to the Chiefs' hopes for a three-peat of championships remaining alive and well.
"It's an amazing achievement," Hunt said. "We talked a lot about this early in the year, about the opportunity to be the first team to go back to the Super Bowl after back-to-back wins. It's hard to even put into words what it means to have the opportunity that we will here in two weeks in New Orleans. So special."
Hunt also explained what he feels this current dynastic run would mean to his late, great father who founded the organization way back in 1959.
"Well, as much as we as a family like having a bunch of trophies with his name on it, I think he would've been upset because he was so humble," Hunt said. "I don't think any of us really could have dreamed about it being like this and having the success that we've had, winning five Lamar Hunt Trophies in the last seven years and going back to the Super Bowl. I think he would love it because at his heart, he was a fan. He and my mom [Norma Hunt], they were fans, first and foremost, so I know he would love that aspect of it. And he would also love it for our fans, because that was always a focus of his."
Of the nine times a team has managed to win consecutive Super Bowls, only a select few qualified for their respective conference title outing the following year. Thanks to their triumph in front of the home crowd, the Chiefs are officially the first out of that group to get back to the promised land. Only the Philadelphia Eagles are standing in the way of complete and utter football immortality.
Outside of losses to the New England Patriots (2018-19 season) and Cincinnati Bengals (2021-22 season), the Mahomes-led Chiefs have always won the conference. With three world titles and another appearance already on the resume, both the quarterback and team have cemented themselves as football's most-decorated entities in recent history. Thanks to a combination of thorough scouting, talent development, coaching and some all-time great players' careers overlapping, this is what Kansas City has earned.
Of course, none of it would be possible without the Hunt family. According to Clark, though, it's a total group effort.
"Our goal has always been to build a consistent winner," Hunt said. "But the dream was to win one Lamar Hunt Trophy and win our second Lombardi Trophy, which we achieved back in 2019. The great news is, none of us were satisfied with that. Nobody in the organization – Andy [Reid], Pat [Mahomes], Brett [Veach], Mark [Donovan], myself, our entire family – we wanted to come back and have a shot for more. Credit really goes to Brett on helping us build that consistent winner. A lot of the players have changed over the last six years, but here we are back in the Super Bowl."