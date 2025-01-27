'Let's Go Make History': Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid Celebrate on AFC Championship Stage
Following the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC championship game victory over the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs hoisted the Lamar Hunt Trophy at Arrowhead Stadium once again.
Jim Nantz of CBS hosted the trophy presentation and got initial reactions from three of Kansas City's biggest stars after the Chiefs punched their ticket to their third-consecutive Super Bowl appearance.
Nantz began by asking Chiefs head coach Andy Reid about the down-to-the wire nature of the playoff battles the Chiefs and Bills continually produce, leading Reid to start by crediting Buffalo's efforts in another instant classic.
"Our hats go off to Buffalo," Reid said. "They've got a tremendous team. Sean McDermott is a phenomenal coach. I'm proud of him. It was just a little bit short for them, but we're glad that it was. What a heck of a game it was for the fans and for the National Football League."
With a chance to make history by securing the NFL's first-ever back-to-back-to-back championships — against Reid's former team, the Philadelphia Eagles — how does Reid put the pending Super Bowl in perspective?
"It still comes down to the game and the purity of the game, and really each play and how you handle it," Reid said. "And so you don't get yourself too far out of that box and you just concentrate on the opponent and what you've got to get done against them."
Next, quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the stage. In light of the way Mahomes used both his arm and his legs to lift the Chiefs to victory, Nantz asked Mahomes how difficult Sunday night's win was.
"I think coach Reid said it, that's a great football team we played," Mahomes said. "But at the end of the day, I trust in my teammates vs. anybody. I just appreciate Chiefs Kingdom for being out here, for being loud and proud, we love you Chiefs Kingdom!"
After another impressive performance on the other side of the field from Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Nantz asked Mahomes what he said to Allen after the game.
"I have so much respect for Josh, man," Mahomes said. "Just a true competitor, a true warrior, a great football player, and they always come down to the wire. Luckily, we were on the winning side this time. But like I said, I'm just excited to get down to New Orleans. Let's go make history."
With history in mind, Nantz called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to the microphone and recounted a conversation he had with Kelce last year alongside Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson of CBS.
Nantz said that before last year's Super Bowl win, Kelce was already discussing the potential of a three-peat with Nantz, Romo and Wolfson. Now, the Chiefs are 60 minutes away from making that history. What does that opportunity feel like for Kelce now?
"Never satisfied, baby," Kelce said. "When you play in front of Arrowhead Stadium like this, every single AFC championship, you kidding me? Kansas City!"
Kelce then sang a brief rendition of "Get Down Tonight" by KC and the Sunshine Band.