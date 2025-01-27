Clark Hunt on 'Transformational' Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes Duo, Reid's All-Time Rank
In just over a decade with Andy Reid at the helm as head coach, the Kansas City Chiefs have established themselves as the best NFL dynasty this side of Tom Brady's New England Patriots. It's something that seemed unfathomable when he took over in 2013, yet it's reality. Kansas City, winners of two Super Bowls in a row, still has a chance to accomplish the league's first three-peat of titles.
Taking down the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's AFC championship game was a great start. Multiple factors contributed to the huge win, but perhaps none more than one of the greatest head coach-quarterback duos in the history of the sport.
That's what made the difference not only on Sunday, but throughout this run, according to team chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. He points to the hiring of Reid and the drafting of Mahomes as franchise-altering moves.
"Obviously, it's been transformational," Hunt said. "You just think back to 2013 when Andy joined the organization, [he] made us an immediate winner [and] really changed the culture here. And then a few years later, he got the quarterback that he'd been waiting his whole career for. I think there was a comment earlier about why it's so hard, why nobody's ever gone back to have a chance at a three-peat. I think it's because those teams didn't have the combination of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes."
After an up-and-down regular season and an imperfect showing in the divisional round of the playoffs, both Reid and Mahomes upped the ante in the conference title game. Reid engineered a great game plan, helping lead Kansas City to 5.8 yards per play and adding in wrinkles for both the run and pass games. His decision to go for it on a fourth down in his own territory was a tremendous – and uncharacteristic – one. The Chiefs averaged 0.27 EPA/play (93rd percentile) with a 56% success rate (96th percentile), per rbsdm.com, seeing those figures rise to 0.73 and 60% on late downs.
Don't get it twisted: Mahomes had to go out there and execute. Boy, did he sure do that at a high level. The multi-time NFL MVP turned in one of the most efficient performances of his career, accounting for three total touchdowns and consistently stepping up when asked to. He outplayed Josh Allen, the game's second-best quarterback, by a sizable margin when the stakes were at their highest.
It was just last weekend, though, that Mahomes said he owed "pretty much all" of his success to Reid. While everyone knows that isn't the case, Hunt is making sure that greatness isn't overlooked. Reid is one of the best ever, if not the best ever, if you ask him.
"I think he certainly has to be in that conversation," Hunt said. "You know, different time periods make it hard to compare coaches from different generations. Certainly, having cleared 300 wins and with the Super Bowl wins that he already has and the AFC championships and NFC championship that they won, he's got to be right there at the top. I think the great news for Chiefs fans is he's not done, right? We've got work to do here in two weeks, and then I know he's excited about the challenge of coming back next year."