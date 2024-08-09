Four Players to Watch Throughout Chiefs' Preseason
Football is (kind of) back!
The Kansas City Chiefs have their first of three preseason games of 2024 on Saturday night. Ahead of the opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, let's highlight four players to watch closely as the contests unfold.
OT Kingsley Suamataia
When the Chiefs selected Suamataia on the second night of the 2024 NFL Draft, there was always a chance he would be the Week 1 starter at left tackle. Heading into the first preseason game, he is the frontrunner to do just that (if not already having the position locked up). Seeing two things regarding Suamataia in Saturday’s opening preseason game will be interesting.
The first is how long he plays. Andy Reid said the starters will play the first quarter, but history tells us that they will only log one drive on Saturday. Will Suamataia come out with the rest of the starters, or will he stay in to get more game action considering he is a rookie? The second thing to watch is how he looks during live action. According to those who are at training camp daily, Suamataia has progressed from the beginning to now. If it continues, that should provide more confidence heading into the regular season.
RB Deneric Prince
During last summer's training camp, Prince was a fan favorite and a standout on the field. Many, including myself, thought he would make the initial roster. However, his practice performance didn’t translate to the preseason games and he was on the practice squad for the entire 2023 season.
The early indication of training camp this time around seems to be that Prince may even be pushing Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the backup running back role. His play throughout the preseason could determine if he cements that or if the Chiefs may need to look elsewhere for help at a reserve running back spot.
DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Anudike-Uzomah’s rookie season was underwhelming. He only played 225 snaps throughout the regular season and playoffs combined, with 61 coming in a “meaningless” Week 18 game. During a recent press conference, Steve Spagnuolo noted that Anudike-Uzomah “struggled a little bit” early in this year’s training camp. Those aren't exactly the most encouraging words to hear from a defensive coordinator about a player who was a first-round pick just a year ago.
Now, Spagnuolo did go on to say that he thought the defensive end was improving daily. However, with Charles Omenihu recovering from a torn ACL, Uzomah projects to be the first defensive end off the bench for the Chiefs to start the season. He might not get much run against starting tackles throughout the preseason, but his play against the backups could still be telling about where he is in his development. If the second-year pass rusher is consistently getting pressure, it should improve the outlook surrounding him.
LB Curtis Jacobs
This rookie undrafted linebacker is probably the least-known player on the list for many Chiefs fans. Jacobs was considered an elite prospect coming out of high school, and there was a lot of belief in his ability to develop into a great player. However, it was more flash than substance during his time at Penn State.
Jacobs did show off his elite athleticism and excellent coverage chops, though. His athletic ability could make him a Dave Toub favorite on special teams. If he impresses on defense this preseason, Jacobs can make the initial roster as an undrafted free agent and add a new dynamic to the Chiefs' linebacker room.