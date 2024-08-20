How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bears: Preseason TV, Odds, Preview
For the final time this year, the Kansas City Chiefs will be back in action for a preseason game. This week, the Chicago Bears come rolling into town on the heels of multiple wins in a row.
Having played in the Hall of Fame Game, Chicago already has three outings in the books and this will be their fourth. After a close win against the Houston Texans to kick things off, the Bears secured blowout victories against the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. That's a stark contrast to Kansas City, who is 0-2 this preseason after tough losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions.
This is the first time these two clubs will see each other since early last season. In Week 3 of the 2023-24 campaign, the eventual Super Bowl champs scored a season-high 41 points in a home victory with quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for three touchdowns. With most of the Chiefs' starters sitting on the bench on Thursday night, the football world will get a good look at the organization's depth.
Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs this week.
Game: Chiefs vs. Bears
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
Date: Thursday, August 22
Time: 7:20 p.m. CT
TV Channel: 38 the Spot KMCI local, NFL Network national
Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast
Betting Line: Chiefs +3.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook
