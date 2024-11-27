How to Watch KC Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders: NFL Week 13 TV, Odds, Preview
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action for Week 13, and it's another AFC West rivalry game on the horizon for the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Rolling into town for a Black Friday game are the Las Vegas Raiders, who are riding a losing streak coming into Week 13. It's been a rough stretch for Antonio Pierce's crew, which includes a 27-20 loss to this very Kansas City team back in Week 8 in Las Vegas. The Raiders' quarterback situation is gaining clarity heading into the post-Thanksgiving matchup, but the Chiefs are also slated to potentially get some reinforcements for what figures to be an exciting game.
Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Raiders on Friday.
Game: Chiefs vs. Raiders
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
Date and Time: Friday, November 29 at 2:00 p.m. CT
TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video or KSHB local
Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast
Betting Line: Chiefs -12 (as of Wednesday)
This contest's television broadcast team is highlighted by Al Michaels (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) in the commentary booth. Kaylee Hartung will serve as the sideline reporter for Week 13's matchup, and Clay Martin's crew will officiate it.
