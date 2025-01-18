Kansas City Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Divisional Round vs. Houston Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action, and their 2025 playoff run kicks off on Saturday afternoon against the Houston Texans. The reigning Super Bowl champions have several opportunities to make history over the next few weeks, with this outing presenting multiple chances for a solid strides to be made at the player, coach and team levels.
Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing stats and milestones within reach for the Chiefs in the divisional round of the postseason.
A Chiefs win can help in more ways than one
With a victory over the Texans on Saturday, the Chiefs can become one of three teams to ever win eight playoff contests in a row, joining the 2002-2006 New England Patriots and 1961-1968 Green Bay Packers. Not only that, but they also would join the 2011-2018 Patriots as the lone club to have a head coach-quarterback duo log a playoff win in seven consecutive runs. For Patrick Mahomes specifically, the two-time MVP will enter a tie with Joe Montana for the second-most postseason wins by a quarterback in the event of a divisional round triumph this weekend.
Isiah Pacheco and Patrick Mahomes battling for a franchise rushing title
It's easy to forget that this will be just the third playoff run for Isiah Pacheco, but he's logged plenty of reps in that span. So many, in fact, that he's just 15 yards away from passing Mahomes for the most postseason rushing yards in franchise history. Given his average of 73 yards per game during this time of year, the former seventh-round pick seems destined to eventually wear that crown. How Kansas City optimizes its halfback rotation between Pacheco and Kareem Hunt will be worth watching, though, and Mahomes is bound to add in some yardage of his own.
George Karlaftis has an opportunity to add to his playoff legend
Like Pacheco, defensive end George Karlaftis is gearing up for a chance at his third Super Bowl ring in three years. The former first-rounder has made the most of his playing time in the big dance, recording four sacks to this point. That's the sixth-most in Chiefs history, meaning a half-sack in the divisional round would put Karlaftis in the top five. With one-and-a-half sacks, he'd pass Aaron Brown for fourth on the leaderboard. There's plenty at stake this postseason for Karlaftis, who is quietly carving out a nice January and February legacy early in his career.
Contextualizing Harrison Butker's standing on an all-time list
Since joining the team alongside Mahomes back in 2017, all kicker Harrison Butker has known is making the playoffs. Since his sophomore campaign, the worst outcome he's experienced is going to overtime of the AFC championship game. That extended reign of success naturally leads to plenty of big-time kicks, which Butker has consistently drilled. If he can make a pair of field goals (or one field goal and three extra points) on Saturday, he will pass Mason Crosby for the fourth-most postseason points by a player ever. Assuming Butker has many years ahead of him, he'll continue to soar up one of football's more impressive leaderboards. For more on Butker, read below.