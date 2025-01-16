Optimized Running Back Rotation Could Raise Chiefs' Floor and Ceiling in the Playoffs
The Kansas City Chiefs kick off their postseason on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. There's a lot of focus on the passing attack on offense and the expected return of Jaylen Watson on defense. One area that has been discussed sparingly, however, is the run game.
Both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt were able to sit out the final week of the regular season, giving them extended rest heading into the playoffs. As a result, this could be the best version of the Chiefs' rushing attack we see all season.
First, the Chiefs have yet to declare their starting offensive line, which impacts how the run game performs. If it's the D.J. Humphries-Joe Thuney pairing at left tackle and left guard, it could provide a higher ceiling and better blocking up front for the running backs.
Since he got back from injury, Pacheco has averaged just 3.57 yards per carry, which is a full yard below his averages during the first two years of his career. Is a full return to form too much to expect from this version of Pacheco in the postseason, or does the time off get him back into the flow of things? We won't have that answer until he hits the field on Saturday, but Kansas City might decide to lean into Hunt as the lead back.
The two have largely split carries since they have both been in the lineup with a 49 to 45 advantage in Pacheco's favor, but Hunt has been more consistent with his runs this season. In games where every yard matters, leaning into the more reliable back may be the Chiefs' decision. Pacheco should still have a role in the offense as a more explosive option, though, and he has proven to be a valuable pass catcher. Both Hunt and Pacheco will remain factors during the entire postseason, but don't be surprised if Hunt is the primary ball carrier for Kansas City.
The rushing aspect is only one part of the running backs' jobs. Pacheco's value in the passing game has already been mentioned, but Samaje Perine is best in the passing game, specifically on third down.
Perine has allowed just three pressures this season in pass protection, with all three coming prior to the bye week. It is important to remember that Perine wasn't a part of the Chiefs' offseason, as he was added shortly before the season began. He probably got a better understanding of the blitz pickup schemes around the bye and has not surrendered a pressure since then. Having a back that Patrick Mahomes can trust in pass protection is vital to picking up different pressure looks defenses may throw out or cleaning up for others' mistakes.
On top of being great in pass protection, Perine is a very safe target as a pass catcher. He's hauled in a pass in every game but one this season. If teams are fearful of the Chiefs' deep passing attack with Xavier Worthy and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, there could be plenty of check-down opportunities for Perine.
Like it's been all year, the Chiefs' running back situation is by-committee. Every back will play an important role in the postseason. With Hunt as the consistent lead man, Pacheco as the explosive change-up pitch and Perine as the third-down back, Kansas City has great balance in the room and in how they should want to attack opposing defenses.