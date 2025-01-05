Kansas City Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Week 18 vs. Denver Broncos
While the Kansas City Chiefs may not have a ton to play for as a team on Sunday afternoon, there's still plenty at stake individually. The reigning Super Bowl champions have multiple players and even their head coach with something on the line in the final week of the regular season. This weekend's contest against the Denver Broncos paves the way for a few boxes to be checked off.
Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing stats and milestones within reach for the Chiefs in Week 18.
Information courtesy of the Chiefs' official Week 18 game notes.
Tracking Andy Reid's wins as the regular season comes to a close
Despite boasting a 15-1 record through 16 games, it's looking like Andy Reid won't garner top consideration for the NFL's Coach of the Year award. He might tally a podium position but will go without the nod for another year, although that isn't an indictment of the job he's done. The future Hall of Fame man continues to rise up the ranks, and Christmas Day's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers got him to 299 total in his career. With a Chiefs win on Sunday in Denver, Reid will notch No. 300 and cap off another successful regular season. What Reid's done since arriving in Kansas City shouldn't be overlooked.
Xavier Worthy within striking distance of tying a franchise record
After entering a slump near the midpoint of this season, rookie wideout Xavier Worthy has been better than ever over the last handful of weeks. In his last three games, specifically, he's scored three combined touchdowns while gaining 240 yards on 29 total touches. The first-round pick won't match Rashee Rice's rookie-year production (79 receptions for 938 yards) but with a receiving touchdown in Week 18, he'll tie Rice for the most by a first-year player in franchise history. Adding Worthy's three rushing touchdowns into the mix would give him an even 10 scores in 2024-25. All things considered, Worthy is giving the Chiefs what they need entering the biggest stretch of the year.
Will Creed Humphrey make yet another start in Week 18?
Dating back to his rookie year in 2021, center Creed Humphrey has yet to miss a start for the Chiefs. His durability is mostly unmatched, with only defensive back Gary Barbaro having more consecutive starts to begin a Kansas City career (101). Although many of the club's starters are expected to sit in Week 18, look to see Humphrey get at least one snap to keep his streak alive. Last year's Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers saw him log 27 snaps before leaving the game. An even lower number this time around makes sense as the Chiefs prepare for the playoffs.