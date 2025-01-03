Chiefs Reveal 13 Players Who Won't Play in Regular Season Finale: Who's Set to Sit?
The Kansas City Chiefs don't have much to play for in their Week 18 regular season finale against the Denver Broncos, and the team has finally revealed which starters are set to sit out the game entirely.
Head coach Andy Reid remained vague regarding the majority of the lineup on Friday, but later in the afternoon, the team's official injury report cleared up any confusion regarding more than a dozen players.
Running back Isiah Pacheco (ribs) and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (hamstring) are both officially out for Sunday's game as they work through their respective injuries. The Chiefs' list of "doubtful" players show the rest of Kansas City's plan.
Defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, cornerback Trent McDuffie, linebacker Nick Bolton, running back Kareem Hunt, defensive end George Karlaftis, safety Justin Reid and linebacker Drue Tranquill are all doubtful for Sunday's game.
Jones has either been limited or entirely held out of practice since suffering a calf injury against the Houston Texans in Week 16. Most discussions regarding Jones's calf have not seemed particularly concerning as the veteran enjoys a long recovery break after a grueling regular season campaign.
Wide receiver Mecole Hardman and cornerback Jaylen Watson are also both out as they return from stints on injured reserve. Neither player was expected to suit up in Week 18, and a playoff return for Watson would be huge news for Kansas City's defense.
None of the Chiefs' aforementioned 13 players are planning to see the field in Denver, and other players should be close behind. For example, center Creed Humphrey has started every game of his four-year NFL career. Expect to see Humphrey take the field with the starters and exit shortly thereafter.
Notably, none of the Chiefs' usual wide receivers are officially downgraded for Week 18, leaving some intrigue about who quarterback Carson Wentz will be throwing to on Sunday. Could wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins be hunting a $500,000 touchdown reception, or did the Chiefs simply prioritize longer-tenured veterans for the "doubtful" designation? If the Chiefs have their way, we won't know until well after Sunday's game has kicked off.