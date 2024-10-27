Kansas City Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Week 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
For the second time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs are squaring off against a bitter rival from the AFC West. They'll face the Las Vegas Raiders for the first time, though, since getting upset on Christmas Day late last year.
Revenge could be in the cards for Kansas City, who boasts a perfect 6-0 record entering Sunday's play. The NFL's last undefeated team is nursing a multitude of injuries, but the other sideline features a Las Vegas team that simply hasn't lived up to expectations this season. Andy Reid's team is heavily favored in this one, and several players could make positive individual strides along the way with big-time performances.
Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing stats and milestones within reach for the Chiefs in Week 8.
Information courtesy of the Chiefs' official Week 8 game notes.
Still waiting for the first Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce touchdown of the season
Even with players like Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco missing extended periods of time this year, tight end Travis Kelce has yet to find the end zone. It's not that the 35-year-old isn't making an impact, but his statistical production has wavered throughout the season. It doesn't help that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has just six passing touchdowns in six games. If the two can finally connect for a score on Sunday, they'll pass Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham for sole possession of third place on the all-time list of quarterback-tight end touchdowns. It's something that's been rehashed multiple times, but perhaps this is the week.
A vintage Chris Jones performance could impact the leaderboards
Despite making another quality impact last weekend against the San Francisco 49ers, defensive tackle Chris Jones had just one tackle and didn't log a sack. The Kansas City defense appreciates his contributions, but could Week 8 see him get to the quarterback for the first time this month? Should he get a half-sack or full sack of Gardner Minshew on Sunday, Jones will break a tie with Justin Houston for the fourth-most in franchise history. Jones is already a Chiefs Hall of Famer – it's only a matter of time before he passes Houston (and Neil Smith, who he's eight and a half sacks behind for third place).
Harrison Butker with a chance to send a statement from long range
Last week was a quiet one for Harrison Butker, who made all four of his extra point attempts but didn't have to try a single field goal at Levi's Stadium. In each of the two games prior, he had a chance to connect from 50-plus yards out but missed both of them. With a long-distance make in Week 8, Butker would put himself in a tie with Greg Zuerlein of the New York Jets for the sixth-most since Butker entered the league back in 2017. Butker is 17-for-19 in his career against the Raiders, so he might stand a decent chance this weekend.
Looking ahead for an impressive Creed Humphrey streak
This one is a streak that will be continued on Sunday, although it's still several weeks away from potentially meaning anything serious in the record books. With an assumed start against the Raiders in Week 8, center Creed Humphrey will extend his current stretch of consecutive games started to begin a Chiefs career to 58. Cornerback Brandon Carr is in second place at 64, so there's a chance that Humphrey passes him up later this season. Week 15's game against the Cleveland Browns may carry a bit more importance in that regard for the former second-round pick.