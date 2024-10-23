Andy Reid Updates Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's Timeline to Return
Health, or a lack thereof, has been the theme of the Kansas City Chiefs' season thus far. Regardless of whether it's on offense or defense, the reigning Super Bowl champions are struggling to keep everyone available early in the 2024-25 season. The first major domino seemed to be wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who suffered a sternoclavicular injury in the club's preseason opener.
After attempting to let his injury heal naturally once everything was reset, Brown didn't make enough progress to return as originally planned. That prompted surgery (that he's since deemed a success), although there hasn't been much of an update on his status since national reports indicated that he's expected to miss the rest of the regular season.
Now that DeAndre Hopkins is entering the fold via trade, Kansas City has some wideout help for the home stretch. Is Brown eventually going to play alongside him in a meaningful game as a Chief? Head coach Andy Reid was asked about a possible return on Wednesday and while he wouldn't go so far as to give a timeline, he did have a positive tidbit regarding Brown.
"He's doing great," Reid said. "That, I can tell you, he's doing great. Seems to be on schedule or a little bit ahead of schedule. I can't tell you, I don't know that [timeline]. It's going to be a while, but he's a relentless worker. I can tell you that much, and I can tell you he's doing very well for what he's got there."
That isn't the only good spin on Brown's progress from Wednesday. Following the initial break of the Hopkins trade, James Palmer of Underdog Fantasy and Bleacher Report reported that he's told "there is a real chance" Brown could return "by the time the postseason arrives." It was known all along that the former first-round pick would miss months after surgery, but the door still not being shut on a potential activation for January is good for Kansas City.
Brown, as well as star second-year receiver Rashee Rice, is back in the building to continue making progress. Although the latter won't be coming back this season, everyone on the Chiefs is taking strides along the road to recovery. Considering how many injuries have taken place since August, the NFL's last remaining undefeated team will take it.
Brown being on schedule in the absolute worst case means Kansas City might just have something else to look forward to long-term.