Chiefs Injury Report: Updates on Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kareem Hunt and Others
The Kansas City Chiefs are nursing a long list of injuries on a short week as they prepare to face off with the Denver Broncos on Sunday. As usual, the latest practice report brings good news and bad news on the injury front.
The only active players who did not practice in any capacity on Thursday were wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee). Head coach Andy Reid described Wharton's injury as a "knee contusion" on Wednesday, which is not typically a serious or long-term issue, but consecutive absences could put his status in doubt against Denver.
Smith-Schuster hasn't played since October 20, when he left the game due to a hamstring issue that first appeared on the injury report after a Thursday practice that week.
In addition to Smith-Schuster and Wharton's absences on Wednesday, running back Kareem Hunt (quad), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (shoulder/knee) and defensive end George Karlaftis (abdomen) were all limited in the week's first practice. On Thursday, Karlaftis and Hunt returned to full participation while Hardman remained limited.
Hunt, who has averaged more than 22 carries per game throughout his first five games back as a Chief (111 total rushes and seven receptions), has been limited during the week's first practice each of the last three weeks, giving the veteran back a lighter day while the team manages his heavy workload.
Karlaftis and Wharton were injured on the same play on Monday night, but both returned to the game. Hardman was injured while being tackled on a long punt return and also later returned to action.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday, keeping him clearly on track to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Before Wednesday's practice, Mahomes discussed how his ankle was feeling and his plans for the rest of the week.
"It's doing good," Mahomes said. "Obviously, when you have a little bit of a roll it's a little bit sore, but I'm able to move around, and I look forward to getting out at practice and seeing how I can push it as the week goes on."
After missing Monday night's game due to a concussion suffered against the Las Vegas Raiders the week prior, cornerback Nazeeh Johnson was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing cause for optimism that he'll be able to start opposite Trent McDuffie against the Broncos.
Defensive end Mike Danna, who hasn't played since October 7 against the New Orleans Saints, has also been a full participant in back-to-back days, indicating that his return to the field should also come on Sunday.