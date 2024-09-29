KC Chiefs vs. LA Chargers Injuries and Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for Week 4?
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action for Week 4, as Sunday afternoon brings the club's first AFC West matchup of the season.
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and company are in Los Angeles for a weekend meeting with the Chargers. Under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles is off to a 2-1 start to the season. A victory would put them in a tie record-wise with Kansas City, although neither team is at 100% health early in the season. Injuries will undoubtedly play a role in how this contest unfolds.
With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Los Angeles in Week 4's matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- DE Mike Danna
- OL C.J. Hanson
- OT Ethan Driskell
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu
The most notable inactive Chiefs player for Week 4 is defensive end Mike Danna. The veteran pass rusher appeared on the injury report on Thursday with a calf ailment, and Reid shared on Friday that he wasn't likely to play. Kansas City ruled him out shortly thereafter, making the defensive line rotation that much thinner in terms of proven players.
One potential silver lining of the Danna injury is the Chiefs should get their first real look at Cameron Thomas. The former Arizona Cardinals draft pick was acquired in a trade near August's 53-man roster cutdown deadline, although he was a healthy scratch in Weeks 1-3. With Danna's absence freeing up snaps, the door is open for Thomas to make an impact alongside players like Malik Herring and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. He's active for Sunday's game.
Elsewhere, there aren't any surprises on this week's Chiefs inactives list. Hanson, Driskell and Tuipulotu are repeat names in the group and even with the team doing some roster shuffling, those specific situations remained unchanged.
Los Angeles Chargers inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- LB Junior Colson
- RB Kimani Vidal
- DB Deane Leonard
- DB Ja'Sir Taylor
- OL Rashawn Slater
- OL Joe Alt
- OLB Joey Bosa
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is nursing a high-ankle sprain but after a productive pre-game warmup without setbacks, he'll play on Sunday. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, both of his offensive tackles (Slater and Alt) are inactive. They're joined by Bosa, Colson and safety Derwin James, who is suspended for Week 4.