WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Breaks Len Dawson's Chiefs Career Passing Touchdowns Record
Before even turning 30, Patrick Mahomes has already established himself as a surefire Hall of Fame candidate whenever he decides to hang up the cleats. The two-time NFL MVP still has a ton of football ahead of him, though, and he added another accolade to his historic resume on Friday.
With his score against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar broke his tie with the late, great Len Dawson for the most passing touchdowns in franchise history. Mahomes now sits at 238.
It took just eight seasons for Mahomes to raise the bar in Kansas City. It really only took seven, as he played in just one game as a rookie. In his 108th career regular-season game, Mahomes now sits on top of the throne relative to all quarterbacks to suit up for the Chiefs. Friday's passing touchdown made it 19 on the year for Mahomes, who has four career efforts with 37 or more of them. The 2018 (50), 2020 (38), 2021 (37) and 2022 (41) seasons played major roles in him setting this record so quickly.
Dawson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and one of the most iconic Chiefs of all time, was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro during his career in the NFL. A whopping 14 of his 19 seasons were with Kansas City (or the 1962 Dallas Texans), seeing him lead the league in passing touchdowns four times in his first five years in town. He also engineered a Super Bowl run in the 1969-70 campaign, which stood as the franchise's most recent such victory for decades until Mahomes came along. Dawson passed away in August of 2022 at the age of 87.
Following Dawson's death, Mahomes spoke about how important it is to keep his legacy and level of impact going as a leader of the Chiefs organization.
“Yeah, it’s special," Mahomes said. "I mean there is only a certain amount of quarterbacks who get to win Super Bowls. Len kind of set the standard here in Kansas City, and I’m thankful enough to be able to go up there and win one. It’s hard to do. I think I realize that every year playing. It’s hard to do, to win a Super Bowl. I’m going to try and do my best to get more flags up there and try to win a few more Super Bowls.”
Mahomes entered Week 13 leading all Chiefs passers in career completions, attempts and yards. Now, he can add touchdowns to that impressive list as well.