Week 14 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Questions About Chiefs' Close Calls?
It's beginning to sound like a broken record playing, but the Kansas City Chiefs escaped a scare with another close win. With a Week 13 triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday, Andy Reid's crew was the first in the NFL to lock up a postseason spot. Another tough outing against the Los Angeles Chargers is on deck, which provides an opportunity to make a statement with a big-time victory.
Where do the back-to-back Super Bowl champs slot in compared to their peers? Let's take a look at some Week 14 NFL power rankings from major outlets as Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers approaches.
The 33rd Team: 2
No change for Kansas City in this week's power rankings from The 33rd Team. Marcus Mosher isn't buying too much stock in how the reigning champs play in the regular season.
It’s the same story for the Kansas City Chiefs. They play down to their competition for three-and-a-half quarters, but they find a way to get a gritty win against a divisional opponent. Can the Chiefs turn it up when it gets to the playoffs? Time will tell, but it’s been a bit since they’ve had an impressive win. – Marcus Mosher
Bleacher Report: 3
Down one spot from last week, the Chiefs take a slight fall after the Bleacher Report group of analysts broke everything down. Stringing together so many last-minute triumphs is hard to repeat, which is pointed out entering Week 14.
The Chiefs have narrowly escaped defeat multiple times this season. In Week 1, Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely couldn't fit his toe in bounds. Linebacker Leo Chenal blocked a field goal to help Kansas City secure a 16-14 victory over the Denver Broncos. The Raiders botched the timing of a snap, which resulted in a turnover on the final drive of this year's Black Friday game. If the Chiefs don't improve their play down the stretch, the team's fortunes will inevitably take an unfavorable turn. They cannot continue to flirt with defeat and expect to win every game in the playoffs. – Maurice Moton
Sports Illustrated: 5
Conor Orr drops the Chiefs another spot from fourth to fifth in his weekly power rankings. He points to Super Bowl LV, which was lost by a final score of 31-9, as a vibe comparison for the 2024-25 campaign.
According to DVOA records, the Chiefs are one of the worst 11–1 teams of modern times. Now, I think most coaches would accept this and move on, but Friday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders brought some very big picture issues with their pass protection into clear focus, as well as the continued inability for Patrick Mahomes and Xavier Worthy to finally hone the deep shot that could absolutely knock out an opponent at a moment’s notice. This has the feel of a pared-down Super Bowl LV season, though it is encouraging to see Noah Gray taking on a bigger role as an overall youth movement takes hold underneath the veteran tentpoles of this roster. – Conor Orr
The Athletic: 6
Reid's team falls out of the top five in Week 14's list from The Athletic, checking in at the No. 6 spot. After focusing on best-case scenarios a week ago, the forecast now is what all could go wrong for each team.
The Chiefs are 11-1 despite being 11th in the league in point margin at plus-54. Since 2000, 23 teams have won 11 or more games by Week 13, and the Chiefs’ point differential is last by 34 points, according to TruMedia. Only three of the teams had a point margin of less than 100. The other 11-1 team this year, the Lions, has a point margin of plus-180. Patrick Mahomes is 17th (among qualified QBs) in the league in passer rating (92.2), and the defense is 27th in EPA (minus-7.5) since Week 8. How much longer can this last? – Josh Kendall
NFL: 4
NFL.com sees several issues creeping up despite not dropping the Chiefs any spots this week. Left tackle and the defense, specifically, are the culprits.
I encountered plenty of backlash for dropping Kansas City another slot last week after a victory -- but then Friday's slog against the Raiders kinda backed my instincts up. Once again, the Chiefs pulled ahead against a team that is worse than them, and once again, it was a real struggle to finish off the victory. The offense going cold and the defense wearing down has become the standard formula in recent games. This time, Kansas City needed a bad Raiders snap to keep Las Vegas from ruining a second straight holiday weekend at Arrowhead. That involves luck. The Chiefs have a serious problem at left tackle, with Wanya Morris struggling badly against the Raiders and getting benched in the fourth quarter, while rookie Kingsley Suamataia has also had his share of issues this season. Should they turn to D.J. Humphries? That might be the best option at this point. – Eric Edholm
FOX Sports: 4
David Helman keeps the Chiefs, at the No. 4 spot in his power rankings, echoing a sentiment similar to Mosher. It might not be pretty, but the football world has seen Kansas City win a ring ugly as recently as this calendar year.
You must decide for yourself whether you’re willing to get duped by the Chiefs again. Your eyeballs are telling you they don’t look as good as some other teams on this list, but you should know better. It’s a long season, and Kansas City is a win away from locking up the AFC West. Doubt the defending champs at your own peril. – David Helman
CBS Sports: 3
As usual, Pete Prisco keeps his logic short and sweet. No rise or decline for the Chiefs in Week 14 until a different outcome occurs on the scoreboard.
They have struggled to win their games, but they find a way. It's all about the playoffs for them, and they will be there -- so stop worrying. The Chargers will be a challenge this week. – Pete Prisco