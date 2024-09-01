Analyst Praises Carson Steele but Has Interesting Take About Chiefs Role
There are several nice stories on the Kansas City Chiefs' roster, and the current rookie class is no different. From first-round picks to undrafted free agents, almost every pickup has at least one noteworthy thing to monitor throughout this season.
Halfback/fullback Carson Steele's narrative is certainly at or near the top. Originally entering the league as a traditional running back out of Ball State and UCLA, the 21-year-old transitioned into more of a fullback for Kansas City in the offseason. That led to considerable hype when it continued during training camp, then Steele flashed even more ability in three preseason games.
Head coach Andy Reid praised Steele on numerous occasions. That trend isn't slowing down, either, now that the rookie has made the roster. In a recent article for CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso dove into the most intriguing first-year players who survived mandatory roster cuts. With that said, he had an interesting take on Steele's fit.
"I don't know why there's talk of Steele as a fullback," Trapasso wrote. "He is not a fullback. Never was. He enters the league as a former UCLA Bruin, but it was in 2022 at Ball State when Steele, now of preseason stiff-arm fame, ran for nearly 1,600 yards at 5.3 yards per pop with 14 touchdowns. In that masterpiece of a season, Steele forced 98 missed tackles on 298 attempts. He was a true workhorse that season."
Trapasso thinks that, seemingly as a running back, Steele could get real work in games as a rookie.
"Because of that, there should've been no real shock when he slid through defenses with loose hips and electric cuts for a 6-foot, close to 230-pound runner this August. He finished the preseason with 87 yards on a mere 11 totes with two rushing scores. What's fascinating, too, about Steele's situation...he's not too far away from getting touches in what is bound to be another uber-efficient Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid-led offense in 2024. Heck yeah I'm intrigued by this Combine snub and UDFA with the Chiefs. Not too different from what occurred with Pacheco, Steele has earned a cult-like following in Kansas City, and rightfully so."
What will Carson Steele's actual role be for the Chiefs in 2024?
Let's get this out of the way: Steele did flash more pure rushing ability in the preseason than expected, but he made the roster because of his fullback transition. Showing promise as a blocker in the run game and a pass protector, combined with special teams prowess, is what got him on the initial 53. It's a more natural fit for him, too, as he posted a 4.75-second 40-yard dash time before the draft that contributed to him not getting selected. Considering Steele a hybrid player is fine, but to dismiss the fullback component completely seems inaccurate. the Chiefs' unofficial depth chart also lists him, you guessed it, at fullback.
Steele's range of outcomes for usage as a rookie might be wider than some think. Kansas City did recently add Samaje Perine, a prototypical third-down back, into the fold. The veteran is proficient at keeping the quarterback clean and hauling in passes out of the backfield, so he figures to be active and involved in games. At the top of the depth chart, Isiah Pacheco will once again be the Chiefs' go-to halfback and receive a sizable workload.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire's availability could make or break Steele's debut campaign. The former first-round pick has an established floor as a pass-catching option who understands the system, but he's also missed lots of time over the last month due to an ongoing illness. Should that continue into the regular season, Steele could – and should – be relied on more. If not, it might make getting Steele the ball a lot trickier.
One thing is clear: Kansas City likes Steele's profile. Even if he isn't 100% a halfback or 100% a fullback, his skill set has a ripple effect on everyone else in the room. His rookie-year arc has been nothing short of excellent considering the odds were stacked against him, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he found a way to make an impact in 2024. Keep in mind that some of it may be out of his control, though.