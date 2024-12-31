Andy Reid Makes Bold Assertion About Carson Wentz's Outlook for 2025
With the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC locked up, the Kansas City Chiefs don't have a ton to play for in Week 18's regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos. Naturally, that's led many to expect that stars like quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others won't suit up on Sunday afternoon.
Mahomes himself is deferring to head coach Andy Reid but based on historical trends, it isn't crazy to assume that Denver will see plenty of backup Carson Wentz this weekend. The nine-year veteran, having already started 93 games over the course of his career, has a unique opportunity ahead of him.
Reid seems ready to help him make the most of it. Speaking to the media this week, Reid praised Wentz and made a bold claim about the team's chances of retaining him as Mahomes's backup for another season.
"Yeah, listen, I'm one of his biggest fans," Reid said. "I liked him coming out. I liked what he did before he was banged up there in Philly, and I liked what I saw from him last year for sure with his start with the Rams. And I like what I've seen here. I'm glad I've had the opportunity to see him here. Selfishly, I'd like to keep him, but I don't think that's going to be possible. He should be starting in the league somewhere, that's what he should be doing. By his ability and the way he goes about his business, he's so structured and disciplined in his study habits and working out, all those things are just top-notch."
Reid's assessment of Wentz versus the league's may be slightly different. Now 32 years old, Wentz is far from the player who drew MVP consideration with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2017. He's likely closer to the one who started for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 (27 touchdowns to seven interceptions with a 94.6 passer rating) or Washington Commanders the next year (11 touchdowns in eight games).
Last season's Week 18 cameo with the Los Angeles Rams did help serve as a minor reset for Wentz, though. Playing 67 snaps against the San Francisco 49ers, he completed 17 of 24 passes for 163 yards, two touchdowns and a pick. He also ran the ball a career-high 17 times and added a touchdown there, helping propel Los Angeles to victory. This preseason saw him go 9-of-14 for 57 yards and another score.
Since then, Wentz has all of two passing attempts. Sunday is tracking to be his first real opportunity this year to showcase his talent. A Mahomes high-ankle sprain scare briefly opened the door for that a couple of weeks ago, but the two-time MVP ended up playing through the pain. If he sits in the finale, it'll be Wentz's time to possibly get his name back in the starter conversation.
Reid is doing his part to make it happen. Should Wentz hold up his end of the bargain, there's a chance he indeed signs elsewhere in the spring and gets one more shot to compete for a job.