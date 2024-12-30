Chiefs Injury News: Updates on Jaylen Watson's IR Status, Isiah Pacheco's Rib Ailment
Following a handful of days off, the Kansas City Chiefs are back to work ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. While it's still too early to officially know whether star players will suit up for Week 18, there is some clarity elsewhere entering the club's regular-season finale.
Speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, head coach Andy Reid provided an updated injury report on several players.
Updated outlook on Mecole Hardman, Jaylen Watson and other injured reserve players
Coming into Week 18, Kansas City has a multitude of players who are currently on the injured reserve list. Reid was asked about four specifically: wide receivers Mecole Hardman, Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore and cornerback Jaylen Watson. The future Hall of Fame head coach ruled out any chance of Rice (knee) and Moore (core muscle surgery) returning for the team's upcoming playoff run. He didn't completely slam the door shut on Watson coming back, although he was more optimistic about Hardman.
"There's a chance with Mecole," Reid said. "Potentially Watson. I mean, potentially. That would be stretching it. The other two, no."
Watson, in particular, would provide a massive boost to Steve Spagnuolo's defense. After he suffered an ankle injury in Week 7's win over the San Francisco 49ers, things simply haven't been the same. The Chiefs ranked 27th in EPA/play as a defense from Weeks 8-14, only to save face a bit by ranking fourth in their last three contests. With a rotating panel of players like Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson attempting to pick up the pieces at CB2, Watson cashing in on what seems to be a very slim chance could be a minor miracle down the line if things break right.
Ahead of Week 14's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Hardman went on IR with a knee injury. The sixth-year wideout had 12 receptions for 90 yards prior to being taken out of the lineup, and his four-game minimum absence window has expired. Whenever – and if – Hardman is healthy, his 21-day practice period can be opened by the Chiefs.
Practice plan for Isiah Pacheco after Week 17 rib injury
Reid was also asked about running back Isiah Pacheco, who suffered a rib injury on Christmas Day in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It doesn't appear to be anything serious but with the one-seed in the AFC already locked up, Reid is exercising some caution.
"Yeah, he'll be available playoff-wise," Reid said. "He is tender. I probably should've mentioned that: he is tender. I'll probably hold him back here this week in practice just a bit so he can be fresh and ready to go."
This approach makes sense given that Pacheco has already missed time due to injury this season. It's been a bumpy ride since his return to the lineup, seeing him average just 3.6 yards per carry over five games. Kansas City's hope is that with some rest and recovery, their former seventh-round pick can be ready to form a dynamic postseason duo with Kareem Hunt in the backfield.