Joshua Williams Sends Clear Message About Chiefs' Battle for CB2 Job
For the first time since 2019, there's a Kansas City Chiefs training camp without cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. The back-to-back Super Bowl champs still have Trent McDuffie to lead the way at the position, but things will undoubtedly look different on the depth chart and on the field.
Right now, there's a seemingly open battle for Kansas City's No. 2 cornerback job. As players duke it out in St. Joseph, Missouri, Joshua Williams might be the early favorite to land the position. He's in direct competition with Nazeeh Johnson and Jaylen Watson, both fellow 2022 draftees.
With plenty of practice days left at camp and the preseason on the horizon, Williams made it clear this week that he's gunning for that top spot behind McDuffie.
"I'm approaching it like I want it," Williams said. "I'm sure they do too. They're great athletes, they're great competitors, they're all professionals. I'm sure we're all attacking it the same way but 100%, I want it. I'm going to do everything I need to do to step in there and continue to compete."
First and foremost, external circumstances are simply working in Williams's favor right now. Watson opened camp on the physically unable to perform list due to surgery to repair a torn labrum he played through last season. Johnson is still working his way back from a torn ACL, then the same knee was examined during Wednesday's practice. It was reportedly a "precautionary" measure by the Chiefs, but it's still worth noting that the Marshall product doesn't appear to be all the way back just yet.
Thus, Williams could potentially sit and stay in the driver's seat as long as he remains healthy. There are also talent reasons he has a fighting chance for the job. Kansas City clearly believes in him as a rotational piece at worst, given his five 2023 games with at least 25 defensive snaps played. During the club's playoff run, he averaged 24 per outing. The workload paled in comparison to Watson's, but it was significant nonetheless.
Williams is well aware that if he becomes a starter in base personnel, it comes with increased expectations. He believes he's ready for it.
"Absolutely, I think there's a clear snap count difference," Williams said. "Somebody playing 60 snaps versus 20, that's the difference. It's more demanding and you have to be more consistent when you're out there. You're out there every snap compared to being out there only in certain packages and rotating. That's something I'm ready to adjust to and willing to adjust to."
Did Watson improve enough last season to earn the job? Figures like his yards per target (4.9), passer rating (82.7) and completion percentage (44.8) surrendered in coverage suggest it. Additionally, he posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 67 or higher in three of his four 2024 playoff games. The eye test and statistics reflect a capable rotational player.
The question now becomes whether Williams can graduate out of the rotation and into a defined starting role.