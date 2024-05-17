Chiefs Given 'A' Grade for 2024 Offseason by PFF
A few months into the 2024 NFL offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in a solid position thanks to a thorough stretch of investments in insulating the team with talent, upside and win-now depth.
General manager Brett Veach and company have their eyes set on a third-straight Super Bowl, which fueled the club's offseason moves thus far. With that in mind, one Pro Football Focus analyst is giving Kansas City an 'A' grade through mid-May.
The reigning champions were one of seven teams to notch an 'A' or better from Trevor Sikkema. According to him, the grade is a result of retention, external investment through free agency and savvy moves in the 2024 NFL Draft.
"The Chiefs didn’t lose Chris Jones and signed Travis Kelce to an extension," Sikkema wrote. "Those are two huge offseason wins. Kansas City also brought in Marquise Brown to up their vertical passing efficiency. They traded away cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, which hurts, but have some young cornerback depth to mitigate that. They also lost Willie Gay. I loved the Chiefs' draft, as they were able to select players in Rounds 1-5 who can be starters or contributors. Despite some of the losses, I think Kansas City came out on top this offseason."
This shouldn't come as a surprise, as Sikkema recently gave the Chiefs the same grade for their draft haul. Sikkema is a huge fan of what Veach and his staff did on Day 3, adding a nice blend of instant production and long-term intrigue. That helps the team for 2024 and beyond due to having cost-controlled players on the roster.
Bringing back Jones and trading Sneed, not necessarily related directly but commonly tossed in the same basket, were two very impactful decisions made this offseason. From there, adding Brown and first-round wideout Xavier Worthy to the receiver room figure to help quarterback Patrick Mahomes return to form in 2024. Kelce's new contract potentially sets up his final act in Kansas City.
Everything else, whether it be bringing in competition for Wanya Morris at left tackle or re-signing multiple faces along the defensive line, boosts the Chiefs' chances of avoiding any weak points. This, entirely by design, might be the most complete roster Kansas City has had in recent seasons. Even without Sneed and others who departed, that remains true.
Achieving what no franchise has ever done — obtaining that three-peat of championships — will be extremely difficult. Unforeseen obstacles will undoubtedly come up, and not every move made in recent weeks and months will pan out. On paper, though, the months of March and April (and part of May) have been a success.
Sikkema is the latest to chime in with his respective vote of confidence for that.