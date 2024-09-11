Chiefs Named Week 1 'Winner' with Reloaded Firepower, Defensive Consistency
Even though it's been nearly a full week since the Kansas City Chiefs secured their first win of the 2024 NFL season, Week 1 is still settling in, leaving the football world to evaluate who exceeded expectations and who fell short in the debut act of a new year.
In a look back at all Week 1 had to offer, Gilberto Manzano of SI named Kansas City among his opening-week winners.
"The Chiefs might be better than last year, and that’s a problem for the rest of the NFL," Manzano wrote. "The quest for a three-peat is alive and well because of a much-improved offense that received plenty of contributions from rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the season-opening win against the Baltimore Ravens. Worthy being a threat downfield and in the backfield will create many favorable matchups for the rest of the pass catchers, including Rashee Rice, who constantly punished the Ravens in the middle of the field. With the extra help offensively, the Chiefs might be able to keep Travis Kelce, now in his 12th season, fresh for the stretch run. "
While the offensive firepower may have been the most impactful takeaway from the Chiefs' win over the Ravens, Manzano's highlight of Kansas City's defense will also be vital to KC's three-peat campaign.
"On the defensive side, Kansas City didn’t miss a beat in its first game without L’Jarius Sneed, the new No. 1 cornerback for the Tennessee Titans," Manzano continued. "The Chiefs were far from perfect in Week 1, and were one toe away from blowing the game to the Ravens. But the talk of the Chiefs possibly being due for a letdown season because of the lengthy playoff runs probably won’t occur. They’ll likely be in the mix again when January rolls around."
Among the rest of Manzano's declarations regarding AFC rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers were also a winner of the week following their victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, while KC's Week 2 opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, were among Manzano's biggest losers.