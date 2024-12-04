Chiefs Rookie Safety Jaden Hicks Has 'Earned' More Playing Time Down the Stretch
Thanks to so many successful picks in recent years, the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 NFL Draft class didn't have a ton of avenues to significant playing time right away. A few early selections got opportunities but the further down the list one went, the more difficult it became to envision a legitimate role as the club chased a three-peat of championships.
Fourth-round safety Jaden Hicks found himself stuck in the middle, but he's starting to gain momentum. Since setting previous season-high marks with nine defensive snaps played in Weeks 8 and 9, he's been a double-digit player for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt. That workload reached a new level in last Friday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, as Hicks logged 24 snaps on defense and another 25 on special teams. Both were his most in a single game all year.
What's the driving force behind Hicks seeing the field more? Head coach Andy Reid thinks the Washington State product has earned it after gaining the trust of Kansas City's defensive staff.
"He's a good player," Reid said. "Him working in there, I think, is a positive. Again, he's a young guy that needs to keep progressing and challenging himself that way. I know the coaches have trust in him, so we'll just see how things go moving forward. He's earned that right to play more, so he's got the confidence of Spags that way, and Dave."
A quick glance at Hicks's basic box score production – 13 tackles, one pass broken up and an interception – doesn't tell the whole story of his rookie effort. More in-depth numbers, like a 52.9 passer rating in coverage and the No. 15 Pro Football Focus coverage grade for safeties – add context. Additionally, Hicks is 10th in tackling grade among safeties with 100-plus snaps played.
Not only is Hicks being trusted more in higher-leverage situations and simply in general, but he's being tested just about everywhere. On top of his 47 snaps played in the box, he has another 35 as a traditional free safety and 15 in the slot. Shortly after Hicks was drafted, team scout Greg Castillo raved about the "effective versatility" he offered as a prospect. That's having some practical application as the calendar turns to December.
With the duo of Justin Reid and Bryan Cook leading the way, there won't be a full-time role for Hicks barring an injury. That time may not arrive until – and if – Reid departs in free agency next spring. But given Chamarri Conner's recent struggles and Spagnuolo's tendency to tweak rotations with the playoffs in mind, the rookie will continue getting chances to stay on the field. He's done nothing to dissuade the coaching staff from giving him opportunities.
As a result, the leaders of the team seem quite confident in a player many were surprised fell to them in the draft to begin with.