Chiefs' Safety Group Stands Among NFL's Best with Potential for Even More
The Kansas City Chiefs have largely been led by their defense to this point of the 2024 NFL season, and the Chiefs' defense — with proper credit to defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback Trent McDuffie — often appears to be led by their safeties.
Closing out our breakdown of the Chiefs' defenders over the bye week, Jordan Foote of Kansas City Chiefs On SI and I discuss how KC's safeties have fared so far this season.
Joshua Brisco: Is this the best safety group in the NFL? Is that too aggressive of a way to start this conversation? Justin Reid had a few rough moments early in the year, but still just 27 years old, that could have been more about his lack of preseason activity than some sort of physical drop-off. Bryan Cook has missed five total defensive snaps so far this season, completely owning his role as a no-doubt starting safety, while Chamarri Conner has played more than 60% of the defensive snaps as KC's third safety/fifth defensive back. It can be hard to evaluate safety play, especially watching the television broadcast view, but the process and results add up. All three of these players now have significant experience in Steve Spagnuolo's defense, they appear to be trusted with virtually all the moving parts that Spagnuolo brings on a weekly basis, and the defense as a whole has been fantastic despite underwhelming performances from parts of the defensive line and a few bad games from the linebackers. Perhaps another trio of safeties elsewhere in the league can boast more talent or name recognition, but in Spagnuolo's defense, I don't think I'd trade those three for any other group.
Jordan Foote: It might be a little aggressive but, boy howdy, do the Chiefs have a deep safety rotation. Reid has picked up where he left off, even with some minor bumps and bruises, as the premier player of the group. Getting Cook back for 2024 has helped a ton, and I think it’s a good thing that most people don't mention his name very often. He makes the occasional splash play and does a thorough job in coverage, which is all Spagnuolo and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt can ask for.
Conner is a very interesting player. Aside from missing some tackles — he just seems to run too hot, it isn’t an effort problem — he’s fantastic. His versatility and aggressive mindset keep rookie Jaden Hicks off the field for the most part. Oh yeah, the Chiefs have Hicks! Boasting a fourth-round rookie who shouldn’t have really been a fourth-round rookie, especially one that flashed his upside in the preseason, is a nice bonus. Is there a path to getting Hicks more playing time that doesn't involve injury? Unfortunately, I’m not sure if there is. He’s stuck between Conner and the very end of the depth chart.
Brisco: The whole group plays like it's shot out of a cannon when closing in on quarterbacks or ball-carriers. I just love it. Truly excellent football, even when it includes Conner whiffing while trying to tackle a guy into the third row.
Hicks could see a bit more work late in the season, but to your point, he's the rare bench-riding rookie who I'm still 100% buying as a major contributor (if not a starter) next year and beyond. The most underrated factor of the 2024 Chiefs defense is the fact that only one player has taken double-digit snaps in their first year with the team through five games: Hicks! With 13 snaps (4%), he's the most-used newcomer on the KC defense. This is a group of defenders with a degree in Spagnuology, while Hicks is still learning the ropes. Hicks has already enjoyed the benefit of being a student through the opening third of the season, and I imagine he'd be able to step in if he's needed later in the year. If not, Reid's contract is up after this season, Cook's expires after 2025, and Conner's runs through 2026. The safety net is in place.