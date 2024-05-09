Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Is Already a Pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year
Over the past couple of years, the Kansas City Chiefs' rookie classes have been quite productive. With those groups contributing to back-to-back Super Bowl victories, it's only natural for subsequent first-year crops to have fewer potential spots to play immediately.
Fortunately for 2024 NFL Draft pick Xavier Worthy, that shouldn't be the case. The first-round wide receiver is already generating some buzz, even with rookie minicamp being less than a full week in the rearview mirror. One outlet — and more specifically, one analyst — is rolling with Worthy to take home some serious hardware this coming season.
In a recent article, ESPN dove into some post-draft questions regarding this rookie class. Offensive Rookie of the Year was one of those topics, and Matt Miller is picking Worthy to win the prestigious award.
"Having Worthy, the fastest player ever tested at the combine, paired with reigning Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes Worthy the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year in my book," Miller wrote.
Historically, it's been difficult to envision a rookie wide receiver finding great success in an Andy Reid-style offense. With that said, did 2023 second-round pick Rashee Rice break that mold a bit in his debut campaign? Playing in 16 regular-season games, Rice hauled in 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. He was Kansas City's leading target heading into the playoffs, ultimately taking home sixth place in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting as a result.
Now the question becomes whether Worthy can follow suit. On one hand, the speedy Texas product has a direct path to playing time and a direct role within the offense. Heck, both he and the Chiefs are high on his versatility. On the other hand, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Rice — as long as he's on the field — project to rank ahead of him on the depth chart. Worthy may not receive full-time snaps as a rookie.
As Miller mentioned, however, Worthy is in one of the best situations in the NFL. Not only is Reid one of the best offensive minds ever, but Mahomes is the league's best quarterback. If anyone can find ways to get him involved and put him in positions to succeed, it's them. Additionally, the rookie could earn some brownie points with voters for his potential contributions in the return game.
Worthy faces some stiff competition, especially considering the 2024 quarterback class. It's reasonable to assume that Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), J.J. McCarthy (Minnesota Vikings) and Drake Maye (New England Patriots) will have all eyes on them to begin the year. Marvin Harrison Jr., the best receiver in the class, will also be monitored closely with the Arizona Cardinals.
If Worthy can make an instant impact with the Chiefs, though, don't be surprised to see Miller's prediction look less and less bold over time.