Xavier Worthy on Role, Playing Weight and Learning from DeSean Jackson
For the next few days, the Kansas City Chiefs are getting their new players acclimated at rookie minicamp. From early-round 2024 NFL Draft selections to undrafted free agents, everyone will have a chance to make a good first impression on coaches and their peers.
The headliner of the group is No. 28 overall pick Xavier Worthy. As Patrick Mahomes's newest wide receiver enters the fold, he has plenty to learn but plenty of upside if things click at minicamp and beyond.
While Worthy is known for his speed and ability to take the top off a defense, he knows that isn't all he'll have to do in the NFL. When asked about whether he's strictly a Z receiver or capable of doing more, the 21-year-old said on Saturday that he can move around the formation.
"To answer that, I really feel like I can't just answer [it] like just a true Z receiver," Worthy said. "I feel like I played every position at Texas — I really played mostly X at Texas. Just being able to have that versatility and play everything, I feel like it just doesn't limit me to any position."
Due to his slimmer frame and speed profile, many have projected Worthy for that slot or Z role in the NFL. With that said, he did spend plenty of time out wide for Texas during his final collegiate campaign. According to Pro Football Focus, the former Longhorn logged 548 snaps aligned wide and 282 in the slot. It's only natural to anticipate some overlap with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Rashee Rice, but the experience is there.
Head coach Andy Reid has a background working with players built similarly to Worthy. DeSean Jackson, for example, found great success during his time playing for Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles. Worthy said he's watched film of players like Jackson, who Reid compared him to after the NFL Draft, and Tavon Austin to take lessons from their style. A couple of things from Jackson stand out to him.
"Just his punt return and his ability to make a play after the catch," Worthy said. "And how he understood the leverage for deep routes, I feel like he had really good leverage. I think he has the record for longest touchdown, so just his ability to understand leverage on deep routes."
Weight was a concern for many regarding Worthy entering the draft. Some speculated that if he plays at the 165-pound mark he checked in at during the NFL Scouting Combine, he'll have trouble with physical or aggressive coverage from defenders. When he inevitably spends time lined up on the line of scrimmage, he'll have to find creative ways to adapt.
The rookie indicated he nor the team is one bit worried about that, however, as he'll play in the 170-175 range in 2024.
"I weighed in at 169 [pounds]," Worthy said. "I don't think I took big hits, I delivered them. I feel like it's not going to be a problem. I feel like just understanding your strengths and your weaknesses, I feel like that's the big thing in the league. Don't, obviously, don't try to go hit a 250-pound linebacker. Just understanding your strengths, like I said. D-Jack (Jackson) came into the league at 169 and understood his strengths, so just using your strengths to your strength."
In college, Worthy established a very clear baseline as a speed demon with good ball-tracking skills, some yards-after-catch intrigue and excellent punt return chops. Before he even sets foot on the field for his first practice with the Chiefs, though, he's already expressing confidence in being more than that.
The combination of experience, elite athleticism and a creative offense should bode well for the rookie early in his first professional offseason.