Could the Chiefs Trade for Help from One of the NFL's Floundering Rebuilds?
Even though the 2024 NFL season only has two weeks of action in the books, several teams have found bad news with their early returns, while others may be looking to patch up weak points before an underperforming position group torpedoes their season. Could the Kansas City Chiefs bolster their roster by making a move with one of the league's rebuilding squads?
Dan Graziano of ESPN wrote about several players who could be traded ahead of the NFL's November 5 trade deadline and named the Chiefs among potential suitors for four of his tradable candidates. Who could be on the move, and would a trade make sense from the Chiefs' perspective? Let's take a closer look.
New England Patriots CB Jonathan Jones
Graziano highlighted the New England Patriots as a team that could fade as the trade deadline approaches and notes that "teams were circling" cornerback Jonathan Jones in the offseason. Graziano notes the Chiefs among four teams who "would all love to add Jones."
The Chiefs' secondary is built around young superstar Trent McDuffie, and a clear-cut No. 2 corner alongside him could be helpful. However, Jones, 31, would be a less-than-one-year rental before he hits free agency in 2025. After two good games from current No. 2 cornerback Jaylen Watson, KC would have to get a friendly price to make a move for Jones. Still, this potential pairing seems implausible from the Chiefs' perspective, even as defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt appear to be experimenting with the back of their cornerback rotation.
Carolina Panthers WR Diontae Johnson
The Panthers are a disaster and the Chiefs have already suffered the loss of wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, reportedly keeping him out until late December at minimum. Like Jones, Diontae Johnson is a free agent in 2025, but if KC wanted to add talent mid-season while also evaluating Johnson for a long-term deal, this trade suggestion would at least be worth a phone call from Chiefs general manager Brett Veach.
Graziano mentions the Chiefs among five teams who would "all love to add a talented WR," but the cost and long-term evaluation would certainly be deciding factors. If the Chiefs' passing game doesn't smooth out throughout October, this pairing makes enough sense to acknowledge, though it remains unlikely.
Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders, New York Giants RB Devin Singletary
Graziano mentions the Chiefs among potentially interested suitors for running backs Miles Sanders and Devin Singletary following the loss of Isiah Pacheco. With Pacheco estimated to miss around eight weeks of action, undrafted free agent rookie Carson Steele, veteran Samaje Perine and returning former Chief Kareem Hunt appear in line to get the first chance at replacing Pacheco's workload, with veteran Keaontay Ingram also joining the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Among the trio of Steele, Perine and Hunt, only Steele spent training camp in Kansas City. Perine was added shortly after the NFL's cutdown deadline, when he was released by the Denver Broncos. Hunt was officially signed on September 18. While the team likely should have sought out a more reliable backup during the offseason, they seem to have settled into their committee for now. While more talent at running back would be helpful in Pacheco's absence, acquiring a third back without familiarity in the Chiefs' offense would leave another steep learning curve for any more new faces.