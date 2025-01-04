Courtland Sutton Says Broncos 'Don't Care' Who Plays for Chiefs on Sunday
The rivalry between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos will be renewed this weekend, but it's going to look a bit different. Andy Reid's team, having already locked up the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC, doesn't have a ton to play for in Week 18. Sean Payton's group has everything to play for in the final week of the regular season.
This presents a duality that adds even more intrigue to an old-fashioned AFC West battle. With Kansas City projected to start Carson Wentz at quarterback and give other key reserves some rest, the reigning Super Bowl champions won't be at full strength. On the opposite sideline, Denver is leaving it all out on the field on Sunday afternoon.
Speaking to the media this week, Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton didn't hold back when asked about the possibility of the Chiefs sitting some starters. Sutton and his teammates have just one thing in mind: find a way to take down their rivals.
"We don't care," Sutton said. "We have to play the game to win. That's all that matters. We don't care about none of the other stuff. Whoever has on shoulder pads and is wearing red, white and yellow, we have to beat them boys. We don't care who shows up and plays, who sits, who doesn't play, who does play. We don't care about any of that. The Broncos have to show up Sunday and win the game."
It doesn't take too far of a journey back in time to reflect on the last Chiefs-Broncos meeting. Week 10 brought a thriller to Kansas City, although the visitors hung tough with them and were in a great position to steal a win. Thanks to some late-game heroics from linebacker Leo Chenal, though, the hosts came away with a blocked field goal and a 16-14 outcome in their favor. If there's one lesson that game taught the football world, it's that anything goes in a divisional contest.
It's only natural to imply that given what's at stake, Denver should be more fired up on Sunday. The absence of Mahomes and others gives them even more incentive – or probability – to take care of business. Judging by Sutton's thoughts this week, everyone else's outlook follows suit.
With such a heightened focus coming from the other side, Kansas City is set up to pursue a spoiler role as an underdog.